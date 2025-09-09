Subscribe To Premium
CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

By Carrie Xiao
CECEP Solar Energy will be responsible for the investment in and construction of a 600MW PV plant in Kyrgyzstan. Image: CECEP Solar Energy

China advances the integration of AI and new energy, covering areas such as power forecasting, electricity markets, and O&M 

On September 8, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA) jointly issued the Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of ‘Artificial Intelligence+’ in the Energy Sector, calling for seizing the major strategic opportunity of AI development, focusing on application-driven objectives, and accelerating the deep integration of AI into the energy industry. 

The document outlines eight typical application empowerment scenarios, including power grids, new business models, new energy, oil and gas, thermal power and hydropower. 

In the field of “AI+New Energy,” the document emphasises tackling the volatility and intermittency of new energy output by accelerating AI applications in high-precision power forecasting, electricity markets, smart operation of power plants, new energy planning, and post-project evaluation.

It calls for continuously driving the upgrade and innovation in key new energy materials and products, advancing large-scale forecasting models for complex scenarios and transitional weather conditions to achieve finer scales and higher accuracy, supporting the coordinated optimisation of wide-area new energy resources, promoting smart operation and maintenance (O&M) for new energy sites in remote areas, and building an integrated smart production model for new energy that combines “weather forecasting+power forecasting+smart trading+intelligent O&M” to fully support stable new energy supply. 

Additionally, the document highlights the need to address power grid security, new energy consumption, and operational efficiency under the new power system by developing applications for power supply and demand forecasting, intelligent grid diagnostic analysis, and the smart formulation of planning schemes, while strengthening the smart construction management of grid projects.

Chinese company signs 600MW Kyrgyz PV project 

On September 2, CECEP Solar Energy Technology, together with Kyrgyzstan First Energy, Jiangsu Jollerge Group, and Tianjin Shiyizhongji Technology, jointly signed the “Batken Green Energy+Green Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Industrial Park” project cooperation agreement.

The project is led by the Green Energy Foundation under the Cabinet of the Kyrgyz Republic and jointly promoted by four enterprises, including Kyrgyzstan First Energy and CECEP Solar Energy.

CECEP Solar Energy will be responsible for the investment in and construction of a 600MW PV power plant in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, with a total investment of approximately US$400 million (equivalent to RMB 2.853 billion). 

Upon completion, the power plant is expected to generate approximately 1 billion kWh of clean electricity annually. This will significantly enhance Kyrgyzstan’s energy self-sufficiency and accelerate its green transition, thereby setting a benchmark for the integrated green economic development of the region. 

ai, cecep solar, china, china national energy administration, kyrgyzstan, ndrc

