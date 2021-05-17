Solar Media
News

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News
Large area solar wafer production at a LONGi-owned facility. Image: LONGi.

Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

In a pricing trend update published late last week, LONGi increased the prices for its p-type monocrystalline M10, M6 and 158.75mm wafers by an average of 12% compared to its last pricing update, published on 23 April 2021.

The full list of prices is as follows:

Wafer size14 May 2021 price (USD)23 April 2021 price (USD)% Increase
M10 182mm0.7350.660+11%
M6 166mm0.6120.544+12.5%
158.75mm0.5990.530+13%
Source: LONGi.

The increase follows another hike in spot prices for monocrystalline grade polysilicon recorded by China’s solar sector last week. PV InfoLink stated last Wednesday (12 May 2021) that spot prices had risen to an average of RMB164/kg (US$25.4/kg), however high prices of RMB180/kg (US$27.95/kg) had been recorded.

Read Next

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

May 14, 2021
The PV industry “must remain vigilant” across its supply chain in meeting global human rights standards, trade association SolarPower Europe has said in a new sustainability report.

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

May 13, 2021
The solar polysilicon sector is experiencing a changing of the guard, and all four of the top manufacturers will be Chinese next year, research firm Bernreuter Research has predicted.

Daqo New Energy and JA Solar pen long-term high-purity polysilicon supply deal

May 12, 2021
Daqo New Energy and JA Solar have signed a long-term supply deal for high-purity polysilicon, the latest in a growing line of deals as manufacturers look to lock in polysilicon supply.

REC Silicon confident over Moses Lake restart amidst strengthening PV poly demand

May 11, 2021
European polysilicon provider REC Silicon has pinned hopes on plans to develop an ultra-low carbon solar PV value chain amidst a strengthening polysilicon market, stating it is confident that it will restart production at its Moses Lake facility.

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

May 10, 2021
LONGi Solar has set a record conversion efficiency of 25.09% for its N-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon cell that has been independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin.

