LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

Large area solar wafer production at a LONGi-owned facility. Image: LONGi.

Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

In a pricing trend update published late last week, LONGi increased the prices for its p-type monocrystalline M10, M6 and 158.75mm wafers by an average of 12% compared to its last pricing update, published on 23 April 2021.

The full list of prices is as follows:

Wafer size 14 May 2021 price (USD) 23 April 2021 price (USD) % Increase M10 182mm 0.735 0.660 +11% M6 166mm 0.612 0.544 +12.5% 158.75mm 0.599 0.530 +13% Source: LONGi.

The increase follows another hike in spot prices for monocrystalline grade polysilicon recorded by China’s solar sector last week. PV InfoLink stated last Wednesday (12 May 2021) that spot prices had risen to an average of RMB164/kg (US$25.4/kg), however high prices of RMB180/kg (US$27.95/kg) had been recorded.