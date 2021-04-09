Solar Media
LONGi secures module supply deal for 190MW of projects in Malaysia

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

LONGi’s Hi-MO5 monofacial and Hi-MO4 bifacial modules have been selected for two projects. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Solar will supply its high-efficiency modules to two projects in Malaysia totalling 190MW that were awarded in the third round of country’s large-scale solar tender programme.

The company will provide its Hi-MO 5 monofacial and Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules for the 100MW park in the state of Perak and for the 90MW project in Kedah state.

Engie and TTL Energy are developing the Perak facility, while Solarpack and JKH Renewables have partnered for the Kedah project. The installations are due to be commissioned later this year and are backed by 21-year power purchase agreements with Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

“We greatly appreciate the trust placed in us by our customers and Malaysia is a key market for LONGi in the Asia-Pacific region, one to which we have always been fully committed,” said Dennis She, senior vice president at LONGi Solar.

Launched in 2019, the third round of Malaysia’s large-scale solar tender programme saw 490MW of capacity awarded. The country has since completed bidding for the fourth round – for projects in the 10-30MWac and 30-50MWac ranges – with a total of 823MW awarded.

The success of Malaysia’s tender policy combined with increasing investor interest in its PV market have led consultancy Fitch Solutions to revise its deployment forecast for the country, expecting capacity to rise from around 996MW as of year-end 2020 to more than 4GW by 2030. The consultancy believes the government will launch additional solar auctions in the coming years, potentially with larger target capacities.

auctions and tenders, longi, longi solar, malaysia, module supply deals, ssfasia, supply deals

