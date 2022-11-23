Subscribe
LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China's Guangdong

By Carrie Xiao
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Green Energy Technology has signed an investment agreement to set up a 10GW monocrystalline module manufacturing facility in China’s Guangdong Province.

It has been reported that LONGi Green Energy will create a holding subsidiary in Heshan City as the investment and operation entity of the project. The subsidiary will lease the factory buildings and auxiliary facilities provided by the owner, and be responsible for the purchase, installation and commissioning of production and process equipment.

The estimated investment budget of the LONGi project company for the factory is RMB2.5 billion (US$349 million).

It is worth noting that the factory construction in Heshan City will effectively fill the gap in Guangdong and South China, which lack large-scale module production bases.

In the PV industry, Guangdong is known as “the early bird that didn’t catch the worm”, and is relatively lagging behind in terms of PV industry manufacturing. It has, however, started to catch up in recent years.

Guangdong is actively seeking to break the status quo, vigorously introducing enterprises with advantages in solar silicon wafers and solar cells, and supporting the growth of local high-quality PV enterprises.

For example, the city of Zhuhai proposed to adhere to the principle of “industry first”, rely on leading enterprises, cultivate and expand the new energy industry focusing on power cells, energy storage cells and PV equipment, and create a new pillar for the city’s economic growth.

In the field of PV inverters, Guangdong has also become a location for companies such as Huawei and Growatt.

The signing of LONGi’s 10GW monocrystalline module project will undoubtedly greatly enhance the module supply capacity in Guangdong, benefiting the Pearl River Delta and the entire South China region.

The Chinese province with the highest GDP, Guangdong enjoys abundant sunlight, developed industrial manufacturing and a conducive industrial environment and roof resources for distributed solar PV development.

Among the 676 rooftop distributed solar PV development pilot projects at the county (city, district) level in China, Guangdong has a total of 32, ranking sixth nationwide. It is the most favourable place in China for the development of distributed solar PV at the county level.

In April 2022, the 14th Five-Year Plan for Energy Development in Guangdong Province was released, proposing that the province promotes the development of energy industry agglomeration.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

November 23, 2022
Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025.

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

November 22, 2022
A subsidiary of polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has signed a five-year polysilicon supply agreement with an undisclosed solar manufacturing company in China.

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

November 21, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has set a world record conversion efficiency of 26.81% for silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV cells.

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

November 17, 2022
The solar PV industry is forecast to produce 310GW of modules in 2022, representing an incredible 45% year-on-year increase compared to 2021, according to the latest research undertaken by the PV Tech market research team and outlined in the new PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly report.

China round-up: enterprises encouraged to increase solar investment, Arctech to expand PV racking capacity

November 16, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from China’s solar market, including the latest PV export statistics and Arctech’s plan to raise US$162 million.

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

November 16, 2022
The latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI 60) shows that energy transition and renewables deployment continue to be of paramount concern to global governments in the face of market volatility and an emphasis on decentralised grids.

