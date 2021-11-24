LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

LONGi will provide DAS Solar with more than 1.2 billion wafers over the course of the two-year deal. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturing leader LONGi Solar has signed a two-year wafer supply deal with Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar which could be worth up to US$1.1 billion.

The deal, announced to the Shanghai Stock Exchange today, will see LONGi supply DAS Solar with around 1.2 billion M10 182mm solar wafers between 2022 and 2023.

Citing current industry prices of around RMB6.87 per wafer, LONGi said the deal would be worth just over RMB7 billion (US$1.1 billion), equivalent to around 13% of the company’s operating revenue last year.

The contract is in effect repeat business for LONGi, with the business having signed a similarly-sized contract with Quzhou-headquartered DAS Solar in 2019.

Meanwhile, Shuangliang Ecoenergy, a relative newcomer to solar wafer manufacturing, announced a polysilicon supply contract with Asia Silicon to procure more than 25,000MT of polysilicon over the next five years.

That deal is estimated to be worth RMB6.8 billion.