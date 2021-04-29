Solar Media
Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

News

BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

News

Solar additions drive record low electricity prices in South Australia

News

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

News

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

News

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

News

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

News

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Features

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

News
LONGi’s Hi-Mo 5 entered mass production last year. Image: LONGi.

The solar industry has entered the large-format module era, with the joint efforts of leading manufacturers making power outputs in excess of 500W the new industry standard.

On 29 June 2020, LONGi officially launched its own iteration of next generation, high-power module, the Hi-MO 5, which boasts a power output 540W. This product is made of M10 silicon wafers with conversion efficiency of more than 21%.

Since then, more and more ultra-high power modules have been launched. In the past year, we have not stopped discussing the size of silicon wafers and modules and the discussion around size has never been as fierce as it is now.

In an exclusive interview with PV Tech, Dr. Jun Lv, vice president of LONGi business division, reflected on the launch of Hi-MO 5 almost a year ago, reviewing the R&D, production and marketing of large-size products.

Lv said that LONGi had dedicated considerable effort to studying the whole industry chain before determining the ideal size of the Hi-MO 5 product in terms of silicon wafer, cell, module, material, equipment, packaging and transportation, examining every aspect of the supply chain before committing to the M10 size.

LONGi’s assessment identified two of the largest bottlenecks in module manufacture and supply, those being the supply of raw materials and packaging and transportation. In terms of packaging and transportation, as the size of container is fixed, the best width is about 1130mm so as to maximize the available storage size. It is an approximate size, allowing a difference of just a few millimeters.

Lv said that in order to break the restriction, the R&D team had also developed some ambitious packaging and packing plans, which included putting the module upright into the container, so that the length can be made longer and the width is not limited. But it was later identified that this plan was too risky in terms of transportation, unloading and unpacking. If the module is too large and upright in the container, its centre of gravity will be relatively high, meaning that when the forklift goes in and out, a little displacement or uneven ground may cause the whole box of modules to fall over, taking the forklift with it.

182mm modules are placed on their sides in the container to maximize the storage and a 10cm space is left for loading and unloading

“If the ground is not flat during the unpacking, the modules inside may fall over after the first one is taken out. It may cause personal injury. Because there is a risk in operation, we finally give up this plan. We will not transfer the risk to the transportation company, installers and other downstream enterprises. This is not the way we design the product. Therefore, we decide to use the conventional way of packaging,” Lv said.

The height of the universal container door is 2570mm. As the modules are loaded in two layers and there is an unloading space for forklift, LONGi and other manufacturers have determined the ideal width – approximately 1130mm – of large-size module (LONGi Hi-MO 5) in consideration of the height of the container door. At the same time, module reliability and transportation safety are verified to ensure that there are no problems during mass unloading and transportation.

Having discussed the launch of new products and sizes with other leading companies in the sector, Lv said it was intended to reach a consensus on wafer size and dimensions so as to streamline module manufacturing. “We hope to have a unified product size as the standard. If we use one size and the others use another, it will increase the cost of the whole industry,” Lv said.

Therefore, three leading companies – LONGi, JinkoSolar and JA Solar, together with other mainstream enterprises in the industry – jointly supported the size standard of M10 (182X182mm) for silicon wafers. Shortly afterwards, those three companies all announced that modules fitting to that M10 standard would enter mass production. The manufacturing capacity of M10 modules from LONGi, JinkoSolar and JA Solar is expected to stand at around 54GW this year, while by the end of 2021 total industry capacity of M10 modules may exceed 100GW.

At present, orders for these products have exceeded 20GW, with orders originating from nearly 30 different countries.

Focus on technology again to further improve efficiency and reduce costs

While it’s clear no consensus on size has been reached, the discussion has subsided for now. Instead, the industry has drawn its focus on the technology underpinning the module’s performance. This, Lv said, is vital for the industry to succeed.

“The industry shall go back to the technological innovation again to further improve the conversion efficiency and reduce the costs. We call on the industry to go back to the real technology competition road,” said Jun Lv.

Lv made it clear that as a PV module company, it is LONGi’s main task to further improve the conversion efficiency and reduce the cost of module per watt and power generation. Since the end of last year, LONGi’s management team has proposed to focus on efficiency in different occasions, adding that it would use M6 (166) and M10 (182) sizes over the next few years.

182mm modules are placed on their sides for easy unpacking and modules can be placed stably without falling over

As a result, LONGi may launch modules with higher conversion efficiencies at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China, scheduled to take place between 3 – 5 June 2021, however protection against extreme weather events is also high on LONGi’s list of priorities.

“The modules have to generate power outdoors for 25 years. When they are used in large-scale power plants with relatively terrible weather conditions, such as strong wind, sandstorms, etc., the larger-size module will be under the greater force of wind as it has a larger windward side. It means that oversized modules will face a greater reliability risk,” Lv said.

Lv added that the basic principle of LONGi product design was “robustness and reliability” and any technological innovation shall ensure that the power plant could run for 25 or even 30 years and have a long-term benefit.

PV Tech Premium

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

April 26, 2021
LONGi’s ascent to the top of the solar module shipments league table captured headlines last week, but it also cements the view that consolidation in the sector is inevitable, with an oligarchy of majors dominating market share. Carrie Xiao assesses the prospects of those top five companies as 2021 heats up.

PV Tech Briefing: All eyes on Q3 as polysilicon reverberations continue

April 24, 2021
As polysilicon pricing continues to be volatile, this week’s Premium Briefing explores just how high pricing could climb to, when it may normalise, and what the likely impacts are on the downstream solar sector.

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

April 23, 2021
Nexwafe, the solar wafer manufacturer spin-off from Fraunhofer ISE, has recruited ex-Meyer Burger chief technology officer (CTO) Dr. Dirk Habermann into the same role at the company.
PV Tech Premium

LONGi sets unprecedented manufacturing capacity and shipment plans for 2021

April 22, 2021
Mark Osborne provides in-depth analysis of LONGi's new 2021 guidance and its capacity expansion plans, as the solar industry's new shipments leader aims to break away from the rest of the pack.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

April 20, 2021
New technologies are increasingly being used to enhance solar project economics and boost gains, however the application and modelling of these technologies remains uncertain. This exclusive recording from Solar Finance & Investment Europe sheds a light on those areas.

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

April 19, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China oil and gas major Sinopec.

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

'Enormous potential' for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears 'crisis' amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its 'CuRe' technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift 'significant' costs onto solar projects

News

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
