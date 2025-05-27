Subscribe To Premium
LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

By Will Norman
LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

Australia: EnergyCo proposes New South Wales’ first urban renewable energy zone

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

TotalEnergies commissions 263MW Spanish solar portfolio

LONGi's launch of the Hi-MO X10 module.
Zhenguo Li will now work as director of LONGi’s Central Research Institute. Image: LONGi.

The director of Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi has stepped down to focus on the company’s research and development (R&D) operations.

Zhenguo Li informed the company of his resignation in a letter on 23 May and will be replaced – as per a meeting of LONGi’s board on 26 May – by Baoshen Zhong, formerly president of LONGi’s Solar Technology Company.

Li will now work as director of LONGi’s Central Research Institute and CTO of its Technology Management Centre. The company said the personnel changes will not affect its business operations.

LONGi is one of the leading solar manufacturers in the world, shipping over 16GW of solar modules in the first three months of 2025. Cumulatively, the top four manufacturers (LONGi, JinkoSolar, JA Solar and Trina Solar) shipped over 65GW in Q1 this year.

In the R&D space, LONGi is particularly noted for its work on back contact (BC) solar cell technology. At the Intersolar Europe conference earlier this month, PV Tech saw the company at the forefront of BC offerings. During the show, LONGi launched a white paper on BC technology in partnership with fellow manufacturer Aiko and Radovan Kopecek of the German solar research centre ISC Konstanz. LONGi also recently launched a heterojunction back contact (HBC) technology module for the residential market.

Read Next

Image: Flickr.

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

May 27, 2025
The European Commission has passed legislation intended to support the bloc’s clean energy manufacturing industry.
Image: Andreas Troll via Pixabay

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

May 27, 2025
Following reports of 'rogue' communication devices in Chinese solar inverters, the solar industry needs to wake up to cybersecurity risk.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

May 27, 2025
China has installed a record of 104.9GW of solar PV between January and April 2025, according to data from the Chinese National Energy Administration. 
Liu Shuqi Tongwei CEO
Premium

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

May 23, 2025
Tongwei's CEO has told an annual shareholder meeting that next year will see a turning point in industry fortunes as obsolete capacity is phased out.
SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar to start ‘final assembly’ of some products in the US

May 22, 2025
SMA Solar will begin local assembly of power systems for large-scale solar and energy storage systems in the US.
Image: Silfab Solar.

Silfab Solar buys BC technology patent portfolio from Germany’s EnPV

May 21, 2025
US PV module manufacturer Silfab Solar has acquired a patent portfolio for back-contact (BC) solar cells from solar research firm EnPV.

Most Read

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

News

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

News

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

News

