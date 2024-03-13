Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

First Solar’s new Series 7 modules will be used, marking the first Longroad-financed project to use them as well as being the fourth large-scale solar project in Arizona overall in a partnership between the two companies over the past four years.

The project will also feature a 214MWac/855MWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery energy storage system (BESS).

Solar tracker maker Nextracker will supply the PV plant’s tracking systems, while solar inverter (and latter battery storage) manufacturer Sungrow will supply the PV inverters.

Meanwhile, the BESS will be provided by US-headquartered system integrator and manufacturer Powin Energy, using Powin’s Centipede modular battery storage platform, which enables the connection of dozens of units to make multiple hundred-megawatt installations.

The BESS will use power conversion system (PCS) equipment made by solar inverter manufacturer SMA, as well as battery cells made by AESC. Powin signed a 2GW supply deal with SMA in 2022.

Powin executive VP Danny Lu spoke to Energy-Storage.news Premium recently at the Energy Storage Summit EU in London, UK. The interview, published this morning, covers topics that include the integrator’s approach to manufacturing, increasing energy density, fire safety, and the 1,680MWh flagship Waratah Super Battery project for developer Akaysha Energy in New South Wales, Australia.

Energy from the Serrano project will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) to utility Arizona Public Service (APS). Debt financing is coming from a number of lenders, led by CIBC and Societe Generale, while Apollo Global Management affiliate Athene Annuity and Life Insurance Company is the tax equity investor.

