Luxcara closes financing on 315MW Danish PV portfolio

Clean energy asset manager Luxcara has reached a financial close on a 315.7MWp portfolio of three solar PV projects in Denmark alongside German bank Bayerische Landesbank.
The portfolio comprises the 137.3MWp Barmosen and the 111.6MWp Faxe projects in the Zealand region, and the 66.7MWp Vildbjerg project in Jutland. The projects were first energised in late 2022 and fully connected to the grid in 2023.
Luxcara said the portfolio is “one of Northern Europe’s largest solar power plant sets”. It did not disclose the final sum of the financing for the projects.
Nils Driemeyer, finance director of Luxcara, said: “We are really excited to reach this important milestone for this landmark portfolio with Bayerische Landesbank. This demonstrates again the high quality of our projects and provides us with more flexibility to accelerate the energy transition.“
In April 2022, Luxcara inked a 300MW solar PV power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media and data giant Meta for a Danish PV portfolio, including two of the projects closed in this most recent deal. According to Meta’s website, it has contracted 84MW from the Barmosen project, 47MW from the Vildbjerg site and a further 80MW from Bregentved Solar, another site in the Zealand region.