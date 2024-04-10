Subscribe To Premium
Luxcara closes financing on 315MW Danish PV portfolio

By Will Norman
Heliene inks 2GW module supply deal with Excelsior Energy Capital

US IPP Lydian Energy launches with 1.75GW solar and battery storage portfolio

Spanish project updates: Plenitude begins constructing 330MWp solar PV plant, X-Elio sells 147MW projects to DWS

Australia could create 60,000 solar manufacturing jobs

Move On Energy powers 650MW German PV park, Europe’s ‘largest’

Growth, oversupply and security: Is the current solar supply chain fit for purpose?

Industry lobby group ERT says EU requires €800 billion in grid investment by 2030

ACEN to build 3GW renewable projects plus storage in Australia

Renewable power generation beats coal for the first time in C&E Europe in 2023, Ember says

Luxcara said the portfolio is “one of Northern Europe’s largest solar power plant sets”. Image: Luxcara.

Clean energy asset manager Luxcara has reached a financial close on a 315.7MWp portfolio of three solar PV projects in Denmark alongside German bank Bayerische Landesbank.

The portfolio comprises the 137.3MWp Barmosen and the 111.6MWp Faxe projects in the Zealand region, and the 66.7MWp Vildbjerg project in Jutland. The projects were first energised in late 2022 and fully connected to the grid in 2023.

Luxcara said the portfolio is “one of Northern Europe’s largest solar power plant sets”. It did not disclose the final sum of the financing for the projects.

Nils Driemeyer, finance director of Luxcara, said: “We are really excited to reach this important milestone for this landmark portfolio with Bayerische Landesbank. This demonstrates again the high quality of our projects and provides us with more flexibility to accelerate the energy transition.“

In April 2022, Luxcara inked a 300MW solar PV power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media and data giant Meta for a Danish PV portfolio, including two of the projects closed in this most recent deal. According to Meta’s website, it has contracted 84MW from the Barmosen project, 47MW from the Vildbjerg site and a further 80MW from Bregentved Solar, another site in the Zealand region.

denmark, finance, financial close, luxcara, pv power plants

