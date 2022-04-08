Solar Media
News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

News

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

News
Meta’s agreements with Luxcara in Europe represent almost €1 billion of renewable energy investments. Image: Luxcara.

Renewable energy asset manager Luxcara has signed a 300MWp of installed capacity power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech company Meta, formerly Facebook, in Denmark which it claims is the largest ever solar PPA in the country.

The agreement between the two entities comprises three solar projects, two in the region of Zealand and the other one in Jutland which will provide renewable energy for Meta’s data center in Odense and other operations in Europe and deliver 210MWac of electricity to the grid.

It also follows a previous PPA for output from a wind farm in Norway, with a total investment of nearly €1 billion (US$1.09 billion) in renewable energy between Meta and Luxcara.

Alexandra von Bernstorff, managing partner at Luxcara, said: ‘‘We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Meta with this new, highly impactful PPA, and to further demonstrate our expertise in securing long-term, as-produced PPAs in new markets. We look forward to partnering with Meta for many more projects in the future and to drive the energy transition forward jointly.”

Earlier this year, Luxcara secured financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany which will supply power to Volkswagen.

denmark, large scale solar europe, luxcara, meta, power purchase agreement, ppa

