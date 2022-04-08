Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

Meta’s agreements with Luxcara in Europe represent almost €1 billion of renewable energy investments. Image: Luxcara.

Renewable energy asset manager Luxcara has signed a 300MWp of installed capacity power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech company Meta, formerly Facebook, in Denmark which it claims is the largest ever solar PPA in the country.

The agreement between the two entities comprises three solar projects, two in the region of Zealand and the other one in Jutland which will provide renewable energy for Meta’s data center in Odense and other operations in Europe and deliver 210MWac of electricity to the grid.

It also follows a previous PPA for output from a wind farm in Norway, with a total investment of nearly €1 billion (US$1.09 billion) in renewable energy between Meta and Luxcara.

Alexandra von Bernstorff, managing partner at Luxcara, said: ‘‘We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Meta with this new, highly impactful PPA, and to further demonstrate our expertise in securing long-term, as-produced PPAs in new markets. We look forward to partnering with Meta for many more projects in the future and to drive the energy transition forward jointly.”

Earlier this year, Luxcara secured financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany which will supply power to Volkswagen.