Madison Energy Infrastructure buys Pro-Tech Energy Solutions to develop C&I solar operations

Renewables developer and asset owner Madison Energy Infrastructure has acquired Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, a corporate and industrial (C&I) sector engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar firm.
Madison said that Pro-Tech Energy’s pipeline of offsite solar projects for the C&I market, as well as its experience in both distributed and front-of-the-meter solar projects, are well-suited to Madison’s customer base.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
“Our growing network of customers deserves the best, and this acquisition immediately enhances our ability to deliver high-impact clean energy solutions to the C&I and public sectors,” Richard E. Walsh, CEO of MEI said. “Pro-Tech’s reputation for unsurpassed quality, safety, and workmanship—as well as its robust pipeline of projects—boosts our ability to deliver on our mission to advance clean energy and strengthen local communities.”
The distributed and C&I sectors of the US solar market are poised to start growing following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its incentives for solar deployment and ownership.
In December 2022, Madison Energy Investments (MEI) was acquired by global investment group EQT Infrastructure with a view to expanding MEI’s distributed solar and storage operations, including community solar additions. Both MEI and Pro-Tech are headquartered in the Northeast US – New York and New Jersey respectively, both of which are leading states for community solar deployment according to research and analysis firm Wood Mackenzie.