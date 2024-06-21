Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

Masdar also said the transaction is expected to provide significant capital investment in Greece and other European countries, supporting “Terna Energy’s contribution to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP)” and the EU’s net zero by 2050 target. Masdar described the transaction as an important step in growing its portfolio in Europe as it targets 100GW global capacity by 2030.

“We are injecting capital and global expertise to accelerate Terna Energy’s expansion, supporting Greece’s renewable energy ambitions and extending Masdar’s global reach. As a leading European development platform, Terna Energy is expected to play an important role in Masdar’s growing portfolio in Greece and Europe,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

Earlier this month, Masdar also started constructing two solar PV projects in Azerbaijan, with a combined capacity of 760MW.

The entire development, developed in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, includes the 445MW Bilasuvar solar PV project, the 315MW Neftchala solar PV project and a 240MW wind project. Investment agreements for the projects were reached in October 2023, followed by the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs), transmission connection agreements and land lease agreements.