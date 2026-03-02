Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

By Will Norman
March 2, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

News

US residential solar enters post-incentive era after ITC expiry surge

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

News

Construction begins on Hunter-Central Coast REZ transmission project in Australia

News

Australian printed solar startup lands AU$2.15 million government boost

News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Sierra Club said “now is not the time to step back” from energy bill reduction measures. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts’ state energy efficiency bill contains some positive support for solar energy but falls short on efforts to reduce energy bills, according to US renewables advocacy groups.

The Massachusetts Energy Omnibus bill includes provisions to speed up permitting for solar projects, flexible interconnection measures to allow small PV projects to avoid delays resulting from a queue of larger projects and increasing the threshold for municipal net metering repayments to 20MW, which would make solar more attractive atop schools and government buildings.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The bill also introduces an enhanced virtual power plant (VPP) policy, allowing greater interaction between small PV and energy storage systems to support the grid during times of high demand.

But the move to cut US$1 billion from the state’s Mass Save programme – a grant for installing residential energy efficiency measures like solar and heat pumps – has garnered criticism from renewables industry groups.

“While many of the solar provisions in the bill will help to meet Massachusetts climate goals, the bill misses an opportunity to rein in costs by reducing fossil fuel spending and utility expenditures,” reads a statement from solar advocacy group Vote Solar. The group said that the decision to cut the Mass Save energy bill reduction programme alongside “no cuts to our ballooning subsidies of gas infrastructure” was “short-sighted”.

 “The proposed funding cuts to the Commonwealth’s nation-leading energy efficiency programme would meaningfully harm our state’s efforts to address the energy affordability crisis,” said Vote Solar’s North East regional director, Elena Weissman. “Maintaining strong investments in proven programs like Mass Save is essential to lowering energy bills and reducing demand on our energy grid. As this process continues, we look forward to collaborating with lawmakers to ensure that they address the true drivers of rising energy bills, leading Massachusetts toward a clean energy future that works for everyone.”

US climate group the Sierra Club said that the decision to cut US$1 billion from Mass Save was “unacceptable”. In a statement following the passage of the bill, it said: “At a time when the federal government is reversing course in these areas, now is not the time to step back from commitments made as recently as 2024.”

State government support for renewables has been under fresh focus in the US after the Trump administration’s ideological turn away from clean energy. Following the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” act last summer, federal incentives for both residential and utility-scale renewables have been rolled back, and both industry and consumers have looked to state governments for support.

Last month, Vote Solar’s executive director, Sachu Constantine, told PV Tech Premium that the “one big bollocks of a bill” could be met with robust state actions to promote renewables. He praised state leaders who were taking decisive action: “We’re seeing them take up this question of affordability, this question of transition, this question of reliability and resilience, questions over which they, as state leaders, have quite a bit of control,” he said.

energy bills, massachusetts, pv power plants, residential solar, sierra club, solar pv, us, vote solar

Read Next

India’s total installed renewable capacity stood at 258GW as of 31 December 2025, with solar accounting for 53% of the mix. Image: SECI.

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

March 2, 2026
India is expected to add 42.5GW of new solar capacity in 2026, according to research analyst JMK Research’s Q4 2025 (Oct-Dec) India RE Update report. 
19_Install_Installers_placing_panels_on_roof_close_up

US residential solar enters post-incentive era after ITC expiry surge

March 2, 2026
The final months of 2025 saw a surge in US residential solar installations as homeowners sought to take advantage of the end of the federal tax credit for purchased systems, according to the solar marketplace EnergySage.
Image: European Energy.
Premium

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

March 2, 2026
Feb 2026 NEM solar generation fell 19.7% from January while pricing volatility hit extremes, with rooftop solar spiking to AU$457.91/MWh.
RENA - CELLORAA deal

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

March 2, 2026
German wet processing equipment manufacturer RENA Technologies will supply its equipment to a planned 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell production facility in India.
Installation-of-solar-panels-in-Puerto-Rico-Image_Sunrun

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

February 27, 2026
Despite posting strong revenue growth for 2025, US residential solar and energy storage installer Sunrun reported a decline in quarterly solar installation.
ESS-Asia-24-Philippines-DOE-Assistant-Secretary-Mario-Marasingan-768x512

Philippines calls for energy storage at all large-scale renewables plants

February 27, 2026
The Philippines government has announced that large-scale renewable energy installations will have to integrate energy storage into their projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

Sunrun solar installs fall in Q4 despite 45% revenue growth

News

Daqo New Energy cuts losses and revenues in 2025 as polysilicon sector shifts

News

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

News

Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation launches EOI for renewable energy offtake in Western Australia’s Pilbara

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain