Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

By Will Norman
Romania approves CfD scheme, tenders 500MW solar PV in 2024

Scatec, Aeolus partner to build 120MW Tunisian PV, secure EBRD funding

pv.index: n-type module prices continue to fall in Europe

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

All of the projects will be built in areas where per capita income is lower than the EU average – called “cohesion zones” by the EIB. Image: Matrix Renewables.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with Spanish PV developer Matrix Renewables to support 240MW of solar PV projects in Spain.

The €50 million (US$54.5 million) green loan will support the design, construction and operation of five solar PV projects in the Spanish regions of Castilla y Leon and Extremadura.

All of the projects will be built in areas where per capita income is lower than the EU average – called “cohesion zones” by the EIB. They are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

The funding is backed by InvestEU, the EU’s plant to stimulate over €370 billion in public and private sector funds to support its policy goals, including decarbonisation. The EIB also said it is part of the bank’s support for REPowerEU, the scheme introduced in 2022 to lessen the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

The EIB said it aims to invest €1 trillion in the green economy by 2030, positioning itself as the “EU Climate Bank.”

Last month, the bank invested over €400 million in two deals to support the development of solar PV projects in Southern Europe. €390 million of that went to Greek energy company DEPA Commercial to support an 800MW solar PV portfolio across Greece.

EIB director of equity, growth capital and project finance, Alessandro Izzo, said with the Matrix Renewables investment, “The EIB continues to accelerate the energy transition in Spain by increasing renewable energy generation capacity. We are also delighted to support Independent Power Producers in their development and deployment efforts, fundamental to accelerate renewable generation investments.”

Matrix Renewables is backed by climate investment fund TPG Rise, and currently has a significant presence in Spain and the US. The company closed €179 million in financing earlier this year from Spanish bank Banco Sabadell to develop a 239MW PV portfolio in its home country, and in November last year it inked 102MWp of virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Spain with science and technology company Merck.

In the US, the company recently signed a PPA with Korean automaker Hyundai for power from the 284MW Stillhouse Solar project in Bell County, Texas. It also bought a 261MW Idaho PV plant last year from US developer rPlus Energies. TPG Rise also backs US renewable energy project developer Intersect Power, which began commercial operations at a massive 820MW solar PV project in Texas in January.

A graph of module prices in Europe over 2024. Image: sun.store

pv.index: n-type module prices continue to fall in Europe

August 7, 2024
The average price of monofacial n-type solar modules in Europe fell 13% over the month, from €0.128/Wp to €0.113/Wp.
Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Blueleaf secures funding from Axis Bank for 200MW solar-plus-wind project in India

August 7, 2024
Blueleaf Energy has reached financial close for a 200MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project, under development in Madhya Pradesh, India.
RWE Neuland solar farm in Germany.

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

August 7, 2024
Ground-mounted PV is Germany's most cost-effective power generation technology, according to Fraunhofer ISE.
A picture of a commmunity solar project in Illinois from Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

August 7, 2024
The US$309 million back-leveraged term loan will support 80 community solar projects owned by Summit Ridge Capital Holdings, a joint venture (JV) between Summit Ridge Energy and HASI
Terra rooftop modules in place. mage: TW Solar

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

August 7, 2024
National industry body Energy Networks Australia (ENA) has called on the Australian government to implement the appropriate incentives to unlock at least 5GW of additional rooftop solar PV generation capacity.
Horizon-Power-PXiSE-Australia-microgrid

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

August 6, 2024
Public policy think tank the Australia Institute has released new research arguing that reconfiguring off-peak hot water systems could mitigate 4,000GWh of curtailed solar PV and wind energy on the National Electricity Market (NEM).

