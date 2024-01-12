Intersect Power begins commercial operations of 820MWp solar project in Texas

The company also noted that renewable energy credits generated by the project will be purchased by two Fortune 100 companies.

Funding for the project’s construction and operations was secured as part of the broader portfolio financing announced last year, when Intersect Power finalised term debt, tax equity and construction financing commitments with HPS Investment Partners, US Bancorp Impact Finance and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, to name a few.

Prior to the Lumina project, Intersect Power started commercial operations at its Oberon solar and storage project in the US state of California last November, which has a power capacity of 679MWp and a co-located 250MW/1GWh battery storage facility.

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project in July 2022 and Oberon Solar, a subsidiary of Intersect Power, completed much of the construction work with US companies. The project uses modules built in Ohio by First Solar, NX Horizon trackers developed by Nextracker and batteries produced in a Tesla factory in California, as the developers looked to take advantage of tax benefits offered to new clean power projects that rely on equipment and components made in the US.