Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

By Shreeyashi Ojha
March 3, 2026
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

In the final quarter of the year, 1.6GW of solar open access capacity was added, down 29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 32% YoY. Image: SECI.
Indian module-based systems continued to operate at structurally higher overall cost levels than Chinese-based systems, Mercom said. Image: SECI.

The cost of solar PV projects using Indian-made tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules fell by over 3.4% in Q4 2025, according to Mercom India Research.

Average PV equipment costs for large-scale solar projects in India showed mixed trends in the fourth quarter of 2025, Mercom said in its Q4 & Annual 2025 India Solar Market Update Report. Projects using Indian modules recorded consistent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) declines, while systems built with Chinese tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules saw QoQ cost increases. 

Domestic content requirement (DCR)-compliant Indian TOPCon projects fell by over 3.4% during the quarter, with non-DCR TOPCon systems down nearly 3%. DCR-compliant Indian mono PERC projects declined by 2.8%, while non-DCR mono passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) configurations dropped 2.4%. 

Projects using Chinese mono PERC modules recorded a 1.3% QoQ decline, with YoY costs falling by 5.8%. In contrast, Chinese TOPCon-based projects saw a 2.7% QoQ increase, reflecting higher Chinese cell prices following reductions in VAT export rebates and rising polysilicon prices. 

Despite these steeper quarterly declines compared with some Chinese module categories, Indian module-based systems continued to operate at structurally higher overall cost levels, Mercom said. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, DCR-compliant and non-DCR Indian mono PERC system costs declined by 2.7% and 7.9%, respectively, though the cost premium linked to domestic manufacturing and DCR compliance remained intact. 

Across technologies, system cost movements ranged from a decline of over 3.4% to an increase of 2.7% in Q4 2025. However, the overall cost hierarchy remained unchanged, with Chinese module-based systems maintaining a clear pricing advantage over Indian and DCR-compliant alternatives. 

Chinese mono PERC modules accounted for the lowest share of total system costs at 39.7%, highlighting their competitive edge driven by large-scale manufacturing and mature supply chains. By comparison, Indian TOPCon DCR-compliant modules represented the highest share at 61.9%, reflecting higher domestic production costs, limited manufacturing scale and the added premium of DCR compliance.  

TOPCon DCR-based projects were the most expensive configuration, with costs approximately 37% to 38% higher than projects using Chinese modules and marginally above mono PERC DCR deployments. 

Beyond modules, other cost components showed modest easing, the report said, with power conditioning units, primarily solar inverters, declining by 0.6% in Q4 2025 and accounting for 4.3% to 6.8% of total system costs. The marginal reduction reflects stable supply conditions and limited price volatility in inverter components. 

Mercom previously reported that India installed a record 36.6GW of solar PV in 2025, up 43% from 25GW the year before. Annual additions exceeded 30GW for the first time, lifting cumulative capacity to 136GW by December 2025. Solar accounted for 68% of all new power capacity added during the year. 

Rooftop solar panels in Singapore.

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

March 3, 2026
Singapore has raised its solar PV deployment target to 3GW by 2030 after reaching its previous 2GW target in 2025.
The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. Image: AES Andes.

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

March 3, 2026
A consortium of companies led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a subsidiary of global asset owning giant BlackRock, is set to acquire US utility AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion deal. 
Image: Schletter Group

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

March 3, 2026
Solar racking producer Schletter Group has completed construction on a 96MWp solar PV project in northern Italy.
The transaction includes financing for the construction and operation of the Sidłowo and Kikowo II solar parks. Image: Virya Energy via LinkedIn.

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

March 2, 2026
Virya Energy has secured US$99 million (€85 million) in equity from EBRD to acquire and scale a portfolio of solar PV projects in Poland.
Massachusetts state house. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

March 2, 2026
Massachusetts’ state energy efficiency bill contains some positive support for solar energy but falls short on efforts to reduce energy bills, according to US renewables advocacy groups.
India’s total installed renewable capacity stood at 258GW as of 31 December 2025, with solar accounting for 53% of the mix. Image: SECI.

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

March 2, 2026
India is expected to add 42.5GW of new solar capacity in 2026, according to research analyst JMK Research’s Q4 2025 (Oct-Dec) India RE Update report. 
