Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

The order has been made by an undisclosed Swedish industrial and defense group. Image: Midsummer

Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer signed a 15MW order for a turnkey thin-film solar cells production line.

The order is for an undisclosed Swedish industrial and defense group for a turnkey production line to produce thin-film solar cells. Not many other details of the order, valued at SEK143.5 million (US$15 million), have been shared by the Swedish manufacturer, aside from that the production line is to be established outside of Europe with the intention to add capacity at a later stage.

“We see a very large potential to provide turnkey production lines and solar cell factories to customers who wish to quickly implement a green energy transition and electrify their respective markets, who see a value in local production of the world’s most environmentally friendly solar cells that can also be installed on the many roofs around the world that are too weak for silicon panels”, said Midsummer’s CEO Eric Jaremalm.

The turnkey production line order for a 15MW annual production capacity comes a few months after Midsummer signed a memorandum of understanding with defence and security company Saab to deliver a 200MW turnkey solar cell factory in Thailand. Although the name of the company was not disclosed in the 15MW order, the description is quite similar to Saab’s profile.

As the company secured machinery orders for other companies to develop solar cell manufacturing lines, it aims to build its own 200MW annual production line for thin-film copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cells in its home country of Sweden, in the municipality of Flen. Midsummer expects to begin production in 2026, before scaling up to full production capacity in 2028.

Earlier this year, Midsummer secured a €2.8 million grant from the Italian government to research tandem CIGS-perovskite thin-film solar cell technology.

cigs thin film, machinery, midsummer, solar cells, thin-film solar

