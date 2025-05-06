Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

“We see a very large potential to provide turnkey production lines and solar cell factories to customers who wish to quickly implement a green energy transition and electrify their respective markets, who see a value in local production of the world’s most environmentally friendly solar cells that can also be installed on the many roofs around the world that are too weak for silicon panels”, said Midsummer’s CEO Eric Jaremalm.

The turnkey production line order for a 15MW annual production capacity comes a few months after Midsummer signed a memorandum of understanding with defence and security company Saab to deliver a 200MW turnkey solar cell factory in Thailand. Although the name of the company was not disclosed in the 15MW order, the description is quite similar to Saab’s profile.

As the company secured machinery orders for other companies to develop solar cell manufacturing lines, it aims to build its own 200MW annual production line for thin-film copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cells in its home country of Sweden, in the municipality of Flen. Midsummer expects to begin production in 2026, before scaling up to full production capacity in 2028.

Earlier this year, Midsummer secured a €2.8 million grant from the Italian government to research tandem CIGS-perovskite thin-film solar cell technology.