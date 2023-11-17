National Grid Renewables signs PPAs for Blevins solar project in Texas

“Blevins represents our strong belief that renewable energy projects deliver a sustainable and reliable source of power, all while invigorating the local economies and unlocking new potential for both direct and indirect revenue streams,” said Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables. “Projects like Blevins not only benefit Texas with a clean energy solution, but they also provide reliability and security for the overall electrical grid.”

National Grid Renewables currently boasts an operating portfolio of 1.1GW of solar capacity in the US, and upon its completion, the Blevins project will have the third-largest capacity of its projects, behind the Noble solar-plus-storage project in Texas and the Yellowbud solar project in Ohio. The company commissioned the latter project in October this year, signing a PPA with delivery giant Amazon to offtake power from the facility, making clear National Grid Renewables’ plan to build new solar projects and sell the power to corporate buyers.

The potential for PPAs to help the world realise its clean energy goals is clear, with Europe alone needing to add more than 700GW of new renewable capacity by the end of the decade, and such agreements providing a clear financial incentive for such developments.

“Fujifilm strives to be a company that contributes to solving society’s greatest challenges, including addressing climate change through our business strategy and operations,” added Fujifilm general manager of ESG Chisato Yoshizawa. “This PPA is aligned with our policy, which emphasizes securing a stable supply of renewable electricity with additionality.”