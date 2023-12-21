Neoen wins 104.4MWp solar PV projects in French government tender

French renewable power producer Neoen has been awarded four solar projects with a total capacity of 104.4MWp from the French government’s Energy Regulation Commission (CRE).
The company said the capacity of the projects will range from 14.4MWp-30MWp, and they will be commissioned between 2025 and 2028.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Among these solar PV plants, three will be agrivoltaics projects combining sheep farming and solar power generation, each with a capacity of 30MWp. The remaining project, with a capacity of 14.4MWp, will be developed on forestry plots belonging to the municipal council.
After adding these four projects to its portfolio, the total capacity of the solar and wind projects awarded to Neoen in French government tenders this year amounts to 475.5MWp.
In September, France awarded 1.5GW of ground-mounted solar PV capacity in an auction, which was the largest amount awarded in any single tender since the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l’Energie (PPE) scheme began. Of the companies awarded capacity, Photosol topped the list (257.1MW), followed by Neoen (226.1MW) and EDF (143.7MW). In total, 38 developers received capacity.
Neoen also developed solar projects in other European countries. The company began construction on a 100MWp solar PV plant in Sweden, alongside Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight in October.