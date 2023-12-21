Neoen wins 104.4MWp solar PV projects in French government tender

Among these solar PV plants, three will be agrivoltaics projects combining sheep farming and solar power generation, each with a capacity of 30MWp. The remaining project, with a capacity of 14.4MWp, will be developed on forestry plots belonging to the municipal council.

After adding these four projects to its portfolio, the total capacity of the solar and wind projects awarded to Neoen in French government tenders this year amounts to 475.5MWp.

In September, France awarded 1.5GW of ground-mounted solar PV capacity in an auction, which was the largest amount awarded in any single tender since the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l’Energie (PPE) scheme began. Of the companies awarded capacity, Photosol topped the list (257.1MW), followed by Neoen (226.1MW) and EDF (143.7MW). In total, 38 developers received capacity.

Neoen also developed solar projects in other European countries. The company began construction on a 100MWp solar PV plant in Sweden, alongside Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight in October.