Boviet Solar to build 2GW cell and module assembly plant in North Carolina

By JP Casey
Germany awards 2.2GW of ground-mount solar capacity in latest auction

German module manufacturer Solarwatt to close 300MW production plant in August

Philippines to add 2GW of installed solar capacity in 2024

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

Enfinity Global secures US$195 million for 70MW solar PV plant in Japan

PV Data: Where is the 1TW solar capacity queued up in the US?

US developer energyRe bags US$240 million for 108MW/198MWh solar-plus-storage project

Sembcorp signs 18-year PPAs to supply 75MW of solar power to Equinix data centres

Midsummer to build 200MW CIGS thin-film solar cell facility in Flen, Sweden

Boviet North Carolina announcement.
“It’s great to welcome Boviet Solar to North Carolina,” said North Carolina governor Roy Cooper (left). Image: City of Greenville, North Carolina, via Flickr

Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar will build its first North American production facility in Greenville, Pitt County, in the US state of North Carolina.

The company will invest US$294 million into the plant, which will have an annual module production capacity of 2GW, alongside an annual cell production capacity of 2GW. The plant will produce Boviet’s range of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type cells, for use in its Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial panels, which can be deployed at both utility-scale and distributed operations.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in our journey as our establishment into North Carolina marks a pivotal moment in our mission to foster stronger connections with our clients while driving innovation and excellence in everything we do,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

“Through ‘Made in America’ products, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior experiences and remain responsive to the diverse needs of our clients.”

Cen’s comments come at a time when the US is looking to incentivise the domestic manufacture of renewable power products, with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) driving new interest in US-based manufacturing. Boviet’s US facility will be the company’s second, alongside a factory in Vietnam, and its leaders expect to begin commercial operations of the North Carolina plant in the first quarter of 2025.

However, both Canadian developer Heliene and Italian firm 3Sun told PV Tech Premium last year that the IRA could leave the US solar industry with more questions than answers. The arrival of a Vietnamese company into the US manufacturing space at this time is also notable. While Boviet was found to not have circumvented import tariffs, the role of Vietnam in the US solar sector more broadly is under scrutiny amid ongoing concerns about the anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD).

“It’s great to welcome Boviet Solar to North Carolina,” said North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, who remains optimistic about the news.

“This decision has proven yet again that North Carolina is a hub for clean energy, offering advanced manufacturers a skilled workforce, an excellent quality of life, and affordable communities to support its work in sustainability.”

North Carolina is among the leading states for solar deployment in the US, with 9.3GW of installed capacity at the end of 2023 according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). However, the association expects the state to add just 2.3GW of new capacity over the next five years, the 23rd-most among the states, suggesting that the sector’s focus may be shifting from downstream deployment to upstream manufacturing.

americas, bifacial, boviet solar, cells, manufacturing, modules, north carolina, topcon, us

