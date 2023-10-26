Neoen and Alight break ground on 100MW ‘largest’ Swedish PV project

In December 2022, a 90MW power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed for the project with multinational fashion retailer H&M. Neoen said that under the PPA, it would supply the fashion brand with 95% of the renewable energy and guarantees of origin produced at the solar site.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts are being executed by a consortium of construction firms Bouygues Energies & Services and Solkompaniet.

“As the largest solar project in Sweden to date, it is not only in line with Alight’s mission to add more green megawatts to the grid, but it is a remarkable step forward for the country as a whole, as it accelerates the transition to a more sustainable future,” said Harald Överholm, CEO of Alight. Alight spoke with PV Tech Premium earlier this month about its plans for expansion in the Nordics.

Hultsfred solar will be connected to the local grid distribution system from energy infrastructure and networks company E.ON.

Martin Höhler, CEO of E.ON Energidistribution, added: “This solar farm will be an important addition to electricity production in southern Sweden, where demand for cheap electricity is highest. Interest in connecting this type of facility to the grid is growing all the time, which is both good news for the climate and for the expansion of Swedish electricity production.”

In June, Alight announced plans to build a 64MW solar PV project in Hallstavik, Sweden with a PPA in place with a Swedish retailer.

Neoen was awarded the second-highest capacity in France’s most recent government-backed solar PV tender, bagging 226MW worth of capacity.