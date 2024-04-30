Philippines to add 2GW of installed solar capacity in 2024

Meanwhile, at least 590MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) will come online this year, with 32.42MW already operational.

As of late April, 161.2MW of all power sector projects coming online this year are now in full commercial operation, while 835.9MW are under the testing and commissioning stage. Baseload plants comprise around 678MW, while mid-merit plants and peaking plants have capacities of 1,320MW and 2,163MW respectively.

The Philippines had about 2.3GW of operating solar capacity as of the end of 2023. It has drawn considerable interest from the solar sector, notably floating solar developers, with SunAsia and BlueLeaf Energy both announcing plans to build 1.3GW of floating solar power in the country from 2025 onwards.

Indeed, the Philippines has considerable solar potential, with the capacity to install an additional 36.6GW of solar capacity, ahead of 16.5GW in Indonesia and 10.2GW of capacity in Vietnam. As shown in the graph below, several gigawatts of capacity having already been announced, or are under construction, in ASEAN member countries.

Graph showing forecast solar capacity additions in selected ASEAN countries. Credit: PV Tech