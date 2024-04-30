Subscribe To Premium
Enfinity Global secures US$195 million for 70MW solar PV plant in Japan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Germany awards 2.2GW of ground-mount solar capacity in latest auction

German module manufacturer Solarwatt to close 300MW production plant in August

Philippines to add 2GW of installed solar capacity in 2024

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

PV Data: Where is the 1TW solar capacity queued up in the US?

US developer energyRe bags US$240 million for 108MW/198MWh solar-plus-storage project

Sembcorp signs 18-year PPAs to supply 75MW of solar power to Equinix data centres

Boviet Solar to build 2GW cell and module assembly plant in North Carolina

Midsummer to build 200MW CIGS thin-film solar cell facility in Flen, Sweden

The project, pictured above, is located in the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori and has recently been completed. Image: Enfinity Global.

US independent power producer (IPP) Enfinity Global has secured a US$195 million long-term financing for a 70MW solar PV plant in Japan.

Located in the northern prefecture of Aomori, the recently completed project is expected to produce over 75GWh of electricity per year.

The plant, pictured above, uses bifacial solar panels and is part of a 250MW PV portfolio from the IPP in Japan.

Global financial institution Nomura Securities International acted as the initial lead arranger/sole bookrunner, while Japanese commercial bank Aozora Bank acted as lead arranger/agent.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said: “Japan is at an inflection point where clean energy has become a competitive necessity”.

In its home country, the IPP recently sold a 40% stake in a 400MW solar PV portfolio to Japanese utility Kyushu Electric. The portfolio consists of 28 operational projects located in the US states of California, North Carolina and Idaho.

Enfinity Global currently has a portfolio of 21.6GW of renewable projects in different phases of development, of which nearly 1GW is operational and 9.1GW is for energy storage. Aside from Japan and the US, the IPP is also present in India, Italy, the UK and Spain, the last two countries for storage development only.

aomori, aozora bank, enfinity global, financing, ipp, japan, nomura, project financing

