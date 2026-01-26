Subscribe To Premium
New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

By Will Norman
January 26, 2026
Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

DOE scraps billions of Biden-era clean energy loans

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

Governor Sherrill signed six executive orders, two of which related to the state’s grid operator and energy industries. Image: State of New Jersey.

New Jersey will build “thousands of megawatts” of new solar PV and energy storage capacity, and introduce permitting reforms and electricity rate management, as per executive orders signed by newly inaugurated governor Mikie Sherrill.

On her first day in office, last week, governor Sherrill signed six executive orders, two of which related to the state’s grid operator and energy industries.

The first order will offset future electricity price rises using existing funds, which Sherrill’s office attributed to “the regional grid operator PJM’s mismanagement”. The order will also “hold utilities accountable” for preventing rates from “continuing to climb at an unsustainable rate”, it said.

The order will empower the Board of Public Utilities (BPU), a New Jersey government office, to “pause or modify utility actions that could further increase bills” and direct it to review utility business models “to ensure alignment with delivering cost reductions to ratepayers”.

The second executive order declares a “State of Emergency” to develop “massive amounts of new power generation” and to reduce state-level permitting delays and utility-level interconnection bottlenecks.

The order will establish and accelerate programmes “to bring on thousands of megawatts of new solar and battery storage generation”, it says, and will direct state agencies to identify permit reforms to more rapidly deploy new energy projects.

The second order is aimed at reducing energy bills, and Sherrill positioned it in opposition to federal policies. It reads: “More power means lower costs—and we must move quickly as the federal government cuts support for energy production”.

Leah Meredith, mid-Atlantic state affairs director for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), commended the governor’s orders. “Governor Sherrill wasted no time taking action to fulfil the mandate New Jersey voters gave her to lower electricity prices through solar and storage,” she said.

“Executive Order 2 will help the state develop more solar energy and battery storage—the cheapest and fastest energy sources to build—by cutting costly red tape and addressing permitting and interconnection reform, as well as speeding up the Board of Public Utilities’ solicitation process for procuring solar and storage.

“Governor Sherrill’s actions will help unlock solar and storage’s grid reliability and affordability benefits for families and businesses across the Garden State.” 

PJM controversy

The New Jersey Governor’s orders follow a controversial intervention by the federal government in utility operator PJM. Earlier this month, the Trump administration and a group of governors urged PJM to hold an “emergency” auction to build “more than US$15 billion of reliable baseload power generation”, among other measures, which it said would address high energy prices on the Regional Transmission Organisation’s (RTO) network. By “reliable baseload generation”, the decision means coal, natural gas and nuclear generation plants.

The “fact sheet” issued by the administration blamed the Biden administration’s “energy subtraction agenda” for high prices, and urged PJM to charge data centre operators for new power capacity built “on their behalf”. The region covered by PJM is expected to see massive demand increases from new data centres in the coming years.

Renewable energy advocates have said that fast-tracking fossil fuel projects would not lower rates for PJM customers and that the RTO’s slow permitting process had resulted in a backlog of clean energy projects unable to access the grid, which has pushed up prices. You can read coverage of this in full on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.

Sherill’s emergency orders seek to redress this by accelerating renewable energy projects before the potential federal intervention takes effect.

Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

January 26, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned its 400MW solar cell manufacturing plant in Maheshwaram, Telangana.  
Scatec currently holds a 100% ownership of the project. Image: Scatec.

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

January 26, 2026
Scatec has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Societe Tunisienne de l'Electricite et du Gaz (STEG) for its 120MW solar plant in Tunisia.
A Pivot Energy solar project.

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

January 26, 2026
Global clean energy investment reached a record US$2.3 trillion in 2025, an 8.1% increase over the previous year, according to BNEF.
Daniil Serhiyevich/unsplash

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

January 26, 2026
The European Council has formally adopted plans for a phased ban of Russian gas imports starting from March.
Machine for production of solar cells from EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 26, 2026
EliTe Solar has commissioned its 5GW PV manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt.
US energy secretary Chris Wright

DOE scraps billions of Biden-era clean energy loans

January 26, 2026
The US Department of Energy is cancelling or revising up to US$83 billion in clean energy loans as it focuses on fossil fuel and nuclear.
Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Hecate Energy to list on Nasdaq in US$1.2 billion SPAC deal

News

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Features, Interviews

