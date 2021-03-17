New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

Daqo New Energy’s deal with Gaojing is the latest in a slew of deals for polysilicon supply in the solar sector. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Gaojing Solar Energy Technology, a newly-emerged solar wafer provider in China, has secured a three-year high purity polysilicon supply deal with Daqo New Energy.

The deal follows up on a similarly-termed contract Gaojing secured earlier this week with Xinte Energy, and will contribute towards the ramp of a 50GW, 210mm large-size solar wafer facility to be developed over the next two years.

Gaojing is to develop the facility, to be based in Qinghai province, in three phases. Construction on the first, 15GW phase has already commenced and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2021 before reaching full operations by September this year.

Phase two, which will introduce 15GW of additional capacity, will reach full production by the end of 2022, while a third phase will add 20GW of new capacity by the end of 2023.

Daqo is to provide Gaojing with a total of 45,900MT of mono-grade polysilicon between June this year and May 2024, with prices set to be negotiated on a monthly basis.

Zhiqun Xu, chairman and general manager of Gaojing, said it was important for the company to “establish such a meaningful cooperation” with Daqo.

“We see market opportunities for 210mm large-size solar wafers in the next few years. We believe our advantages in cost and quality thanks in part to Daqo’s support on the high-quality raw material side will enable us to compete as a leader in the solar wafers sector going forward,” he said.

Headed by Zhiqun Xu, Gaojing has been launched by a team of solar industry stalwarts with backing from investment firm IDG Capital and state-owned enterprise Huafa Group. IDG Capital also counts solar cell provider Aiko Solar within its investment portfolio.

Meanwhile, Gaojing also this week launched the construction of a 50GW monocrystalline silicon ingot production facility in Xining, Qinghai Province, which is to be developed at a total investment value of RMB18 billion (US$2.76 billion).