Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

By Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials

Latest

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

News

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

News

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

News

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Daqo New Energy’s deal with Gaojing is the latest in a slew of deals for polysilicon supply in the solar sector. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Gaojing Solar Energy Technology, a newly-emerged solar wafer provider in China, has secured a three-year high purity polysilicon supply deal with Daqo New Energy.

The deal follows up on a similarly-termed contract Gaojing secured earlier this week with Xinte Energy, and will contribute towards the ramp of a 50GW, 210mm large-size solar wafer facility to be developed over the next two years.

Gaojing is to develop the facility, to be based in Qinghai province, in three phases. Construction on the first, 15GW phase has already commenced and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2021 before reaching full operations by September this year.

Phase two, which will introduce 15GW of additional capacity, will reach full production by the end of 2022, while a third phase will add 20GW of new capacity by the end of 2023.

Daqo is to provide Gaojing with a total of 45,900MT of mono-grade polysilicon between June this year and May 2024, with prices set to be negotiated on a monthly basis.

Zhiqun Xu, chairman and general manager of Gaojing, said it was important for the company to “establish such a meaningful cooperation” with Daqo.

“We see market opportunities for 210mm large-size solar wafers in the next few years. We believe our advantages in cost and quality thanks in part to Daqo’s support on the high-quality raw material side will enable us to compete as a leader in the solar wafers sector going forward,” he said.

Headed by Zhiqun Xu, Gaojing has been launched by a team of solar industry stalwarts with backing from investment firm IDG Capital and state-owned enterprise Huafa Group. IDG Capital also counts solar cell provider Aiko Solar within its investment portfolio.

Meanwhile, Gaojing also this week launched the construction of a 50GW monocrystalline silicon ingot production facility in Xining, Qinghai Province, which is to be developed at a total investment value of RMB18 billion (US$2.76 billion).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
daqo new energy, gaojing, gaojing solar energy, materials, polysilicon, polysilicon supply, solar wafers

Read Next

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

March 16, 2021
Polysilicon provider Wacker witnessed a sales recovery in the second half of 2020, but ongoing cost reductions coupled with weak first half demand led to polysilicon plant utilisation rates averaging 85%.

Xinte Energy secures 152,400MT polysilicon supply contract

March 15, 2021
PV Tech recently highlighted that Xinte Energy planned a major new polysilicon production plant in city of Baotou, Inner Mongolia, which would be capable of producing 200,000MT per annum.

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

March 12, 2021
Shortages of polysilicon and glass causing centralised procurement bids in China to top RMB1.8/W (US$0.28c/W)
PV Tech Premium

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

March 11, 2021
Having topped RMB1.9/Watt (US$0.29/W) in early 2020 before falling to RMB1.4/Watt (US$0.21/W), PV module prices in China have been on a rollercoaster of late. PV Tech's Carrie Xiao has the latest on module pricing from China.

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

March 9, 2021
In the full-year 2021, Daqo said it expects to produce approximately 80,000 to 81,000MT of polysilicon, compared to 77,288MT in 2020. The slight increase will be due to debottlenecking activities.

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

March 5, 2021
Wafer and equipment provider pens three-year deal with Daqo, set to commence in July this year

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer