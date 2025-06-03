Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

Global competition across the solar manufacturing sector is increasing, with companies placing greater emphasis on supply chain stability, innovation and responsiveness. Chinese PV manufacturer Tongwei is strengthening its overall competitiveness in the global market through a stable and reliable supply system, advanced technological expertise, and a responsive and reliable manufacturing and delivery system.
Qiu Xin, VP of sales & marketing at Tongwei Solar, said the company’s operations across polysilicon, ingot, wafer, solar cell and module have enabled it to maintain global leadership in critical segments while ensuring robust product quality and supply chain resilience. “This structure forms a solid foundation for long-term competitiveness and market stability,” Qiu said.
Qiu said Tongwei’s manufacturing infrastructure supports both scale expansion and accelerated commercialisation of advanced technologies. “Through close integration of production and R&D, Tongwei continues to drive the development and optimisation of high-efficiency technologies to meet growing demand for high-performance modules,” he said.
He also emphasised that Tongwei is actively strengthening its global brand presence. Through the development of specialised international marketing teams, enhanced communication with overseas customers, and continuous improvement of localised services, the company is steadily building a strong and trusted brand image in key international markets. “Brand development is not only an extension of our technology and products, but also a critical pillar for long-term market influence,” Qiu said.
With shorter technology cycles and dynamic market shifts, Qiu said Tongwei’s ability to adapt capacity and product strategies quickly enables it to respond effectively to policy shifts and market fluctuations, maintaining its competitive position in the evolving global PV market.
Future technologies
Founded in 1982, Tongwei entered the solar PV industry in 2006. Dr. Xing Guoqiang, CTO of PV business at Tongwei, said the company has continued to focus on cutting-edge technologies and the future of solar PV.
“In 2024, Tongwei’s investment in R&D reached RMB2.673 billion”, Dr. Xing said.
He added that Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center located in Chengdu, China, focuses on “future mainstream cell and module technologies” – like TOPCon, HJT, xBC and perovskite tandems. The PV Testing Centre stands out as the world’s largest single-site facility of its kind by area, featuring the most comprehensive range of IEC-standard testing projects and a high degree of intelligent automation.
Once again, the focus here is on supply chain integration; Dr. Xing said the center represents a “Robust platform for comprehensive technology integration across the PV value chain.”
These high efficiency products and focus on the next generation of PV technology are the “core” of Tongwei’s global strategy and ability to be present and adopt “differentiated market strategies” across the world, according to deputy general manager of PV business Allen Xue.
“Centred around its high-efficiency module, Tongwei leverages technological innovation and flexible business models to implement differentiated market strategies across product portfolios, application adaptability, and customer service systems—delivering tailored, value-driven solutions to meet diverse client needs. This approach continues to support global market expansion and strengthen brand competitiveness.” Xue said.
He added that the company has key strategic markets the world over, and Tongwei products have reached more than 70 countries and regions around the world.
Xue further noted that Tongwei is also committed to delivering multi-dimensional value-added services that go beyond product supply. The company actively collaborates with customers on joint marketing initiatives and provides strategic insights into industry trends and policy developments through its in-house analyst team. “Our goal is to foster long-term, mutual value creation with our partners by building together,” he said.
Flagship products
Each global market is underpinned by Tongwei’s flagship solar module, the TNC (Tongwei N-type Cell) Module.
With the launch of the TNC 2.0, Tongwei is responding to “rising global demand for high-power, high-reliability, and cost-effective PV modules”, Dr. Xing said. He claimed that the modules present a “new benchmark” for “efficiency, durability and system value.”
The company’s 210R-66 format TNC module, with a standard size of 2382*1134 mm, has been tested by TÜV with a front-side power output of 682.8 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.28%. Meanwhile, the 210-66 format TNC module, with a standard size of 2384*1303 mm, achieved a certified power output of 778.5 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.06%.
“These figures represent a 60W performance increase over mainstream modules of similar formats, setting new records in the two most widely adopted TOPCon modules and reinforcing Tongwei’s position at the forefront of n-type module innovation,” Dr. Xing continued.
The TNC 2.0 modules are designed to serve utility-scale, commercial & industrial and residential solar deployments; Dr. Xing said they offer “high adaptability across application scenarios.” He said they offer “industry leading” bifaciality, low-light performance, efficiency and power output with “proven reliability…[for] superior long-term energy yield and system stability.”
Allen Xue emphasised the tangible customer value delivered by the company’s TNC 2.0 modules. “Taking the 210R-66 format as an example, compared with mainstream products in the market, TNC 2.0 modules achieve a 1.42% reduction in BOS (Balance of System) costs, a 1.65% reduction in LCoE (Levelised Cost of Electricity), and an approximate 4.6% improvement in land-use efficiency,” he said.
He added, “Beyond the immediate and visible short-term gains, TNC 2.0 modules also deliver industry-leading long-term energy performance. Over the full lifecycle, TNC 2.0 modules achieve an average energy yield increase of approximately 0.5%, which contributes to ongoing improvements in overall PV system performance.”
He further noted that TNC 2.0 modules offer strong climate adaptability and application flexibility, making them suitable for both utility-scale and rooftop PV projects. “This flexibility enables TNC 2.0 to consistently deliver value across different regional markets, particularly in scenarios where high power output, durability, and system efficiency are critical,” he said.
Gold Medal Sustainability
Beyond manufacturing and technology, Tongwei has continued to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Dr. Zhu Zihan, chief sustainability officer at Tongwei, said that ESG is being incorporated across the company’s operations under a structured “3S” framework — Strategy, Stewardship, and Solution — aimed at driving long-term sustainable value.
Under this framework, Tongwei has established the “Together to Win” sustainability strategy, emphasising integrated action across strategic planning, governance structures, and operational implementation. Tongwei’s trophy cabinet of sustainability certifications “demonstrates global leadership in ESG performance”, according to Dr. Zhu.
Last year, the company was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal with a score of 78, ranking it in the top 3% of companies globally. “Tongwei became the first PV manufacturer to receive the EcoVadis Gold rating, demonstrating global leadership in ESG performance,” Dr. Zhu said. It also joined the RE100 initiative in 2023, pledging to power its operations entirely with renewable energy by 2030.
To further support its ESG commitments, Tongwei has received a series of international certifications recognising its efforts in supply chain transparency, lifecycle responsibility, and product quality. Dr. Zhu highlighted that the company was awarded the PV Supply Chain Traceability Management System Certificate by TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first manufacturer globally to pass the audit with all grades rated A or above, including modules, wafers, crystal pulling and polysilicon, setting a new benchmark in traceability and transparency.
In addition, at Intersolar Europe 2025, TÜV Rheinland awarded Tongwei the IEC TS 62994:2019 certificate for Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) risk assessment throughout the full lifecycle of its PV modules, reflecting its adherence to international standards in environmental and health impact management. Tongwei also obtained the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) certification from the United Kingdom, demonstrating compliance with IEC/EN 61215 testing standards and stringent manufacturing process controls.
At the other end of the value chain, Dr. Zhu explained that Tongwei pioneered the “Fishery+PV” integration model.
“A model that combines solar power generation with aquaculture—solar panels above, fish farming below,” Dr. Zhu said. “This approach balances ecological protection with green energy production, reducing emissions and improving land-use efficiency. As of 2024, Tongwei has built 56 integrated solar-fishery power plants across China, with a total installed capacity exceeding 4.67 GW.
“ESG remains embedded in every stage of Tongwei’s module business—from R&D and manufacturing to global partnerships—driving green development and shared responsibility,” Dr. Zhu concluded. “With customer value as the centre, agile service as the radius, and sustainability as the foundation, Tongwei is committed to forging ahead in the deep waters of the global PV industry.”