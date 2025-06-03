Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

Features, Interviews

Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

News

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

News

GameChange Solar to double capacity of Saudi Arabia tracker manufacturing facility to 6GW

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

Features, Long Reads

Harnessing AI and European space tech to transform energy grids

Features, Guest Blog

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

Fraunhofer ISE and KAUST develop ‘hybrid’ method for perovskite-silicon cell production

News

National Grid Renewables rebrands to Geronimo Power

News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
“In 2024, Tongwei’s investment in R&D reached RMB2.673 billion”, Dr. Xing said. Image: Tongwei

Global competition across the solar manufacturing sector is increasing, with companies placing greater emphasis on supply chain stability, innovation and responsiveness. Chinese PV manufacturer Tongwei is strengthening its overall competitiveness in the global market through a stable and reliable supply system, advanced technological expertise, and a responsive and reliable manufacturing and delivery system.

Qiu Xin, VP of sales & marketing at Tongwei Solar, said the company’s operations across polysilicon, ingot, wafer, solar cell and module have enabled it to maintain global leadership in critical segments while ensuring robust product quality and supply chain resilience. “This structure forms a solid foundation for long-term competitiveness and market stability,” Qiu said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Qiu said Tongwei’s manufacturing infrastructure supports both scale expansion and accelerated commercialisation of advanced technologies. “Through close integration of production and R&D, Tongwei continues to drive the development and optimisation of high-efficiency technologies to meet growing demand for high-performance modules,” he said.

He also emphasised that Tongwei is actively strengthening its global brand presence. Through the development of specialised international marketing teams, enhanced communication with overseas customers, and continuous improvement of localised services, the company is steadily building a strong and trusted brand image in key international markets. “Brand development is not only an extension of our technology and products, but also a critical pillar for long-term market influence,” Qiu said.

With shorter technology cycles and dynamic market shifts, Qiu said Tongwei’s ability to adapt capacity and product strategies quickly enables it to respond effectively to policy shifts and market fluctuations, maintaining its competitive position in the evolving global PV market.

Future technologies

Founded in 1982, Tongwei entered the solar PV industry in 2006. Dr. Xing Guoqiang, CTO of PV business at Tongwei, said the company has continued to focus on cutting-edge technologies and the future of solar PV.

“In 2024, Tongwei’s investment in R&D reached RMB2.673 billion”, Dr. Xing said.

He added that Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center located in Chengdu, China, focuses on “future mainstream cell and module technologies” – like TOPCon, HJT, xBC and perovskite tandems. The PV Testing Centre stands out as the world’s largest single-site facility of its kind by area, featuring the most comprehensive range of IEC-standard testing projects and a high degree of intelligent automation.

Once again, the focus here is on supply chain integration; Dr. Xing said the center represents a “Robust platform for comprehensive technology integration across the PV value chain.”

These high efficiency products and focus on the next generation of PV technology are the “core” of Tongwei’s global strategy and ability to be present and adopt “differentiated market strategies” across the world, according to deputy general manager of PV business Allen Xue.

“Centred around its high-efficiency module, Tongwei leverages technological innovation and flexible business models to implement differentiated market strategies across product portfolios, application adaptability, and customer service systems—delivering tailored, value-driven solutions to meet diverse client needs. This approach continues to support global market expansion and strengthen brand competitiveness.” Xue said.

He added that the company has key strategic markets the world over, and Tongwei products have reached more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

Xue further noted that Tongwei is also committed to delivering multi-dimensional value-added services that go beyond product supply. The company actively collaborates with customers on joint marketing initiatives and provides strategic insights into industry trends and policy developments through its in-house analyst team. “Our goal is to foster long-term, mutual value creation with our partners by building together,” he said.

Flagship products

Each global market is underpinned by Tongwei’s flagship solar module, the TNC (Tongwei N-type Cell) Module.

With the launch of the TNC 2.0, Tongwei is responding to “rising global demand for high-power, high-reliability, and cost-effective PV modules”, Dr. Xing said. He claimed that the modules present a “new benchmark” for “efficiency, durability and system value.”

The company’s 210R-66 format TNC module, with a standard size of 2382*1134 mm, has been tested by TÜV with a front-side power output of 682.8 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.28%. Meanwhile, the 210-66 format TNC module, with a standard size of 2384*1303 mm, achieved a certified power output of 778.5 W and a conversion efficiency of 25.06%.

“These figures represent a 60W performance increase over mainstream modules of similar formats, setting new records in the two most widely adopted TOPCon modules and reinforcing Tongwei’s position at the forefront of n-type module innovation,” Dr. Xing continued.

The TNC 2.0 modules are designed to serve utility-scale, commercial & industrial and residential solar deployments; Dr. Xing said they offer “high adaptability across application scenarios.” He said they offer “industry leading” bifaciality, low-light performance, efficiency and power output with “proven reliability…[for] superior long-term energy yield and system stability.”

Allen Xue emphasised the tangible customer value delivered by the company’s TNC 2.0 modules. “Taking the 210R-66 format as an example, compared with mainstream products in the market, TNC 2.0 modules achieve a 1.42% reduction in BOS (Balance of System) costs, a 1.65% reduction in LCoE (Levelised Cost of Electricity), and an approximate 4.6% improvement in land-use efficiency,” he said.

He added, “Beyond the immediate and visible short-term gains, TNC 2.0 modules also deliver industry-leading long-term energy performance. Over the full lifecycle, TNC 2.0 modules achieve an average energy yield increase of approximately 0.5%, which contributes to ongoing improvements in overall PV system performance.”

He further noted that TNC 2.0 modules offer strong climate adaptability and application flexibility, making them suitable for both utility-scale and rooftop PV projects. “This flexibility enables TNC 2.0 to consistently deliver value across different regional markets, particularly in scenarios where high power output, durability, and system efficiency are critical,” he said.

Gold Medal Sustainability

Beyond manufacturing and technology, Tongwei has continued to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Dr. Zhu Zihan, chief sustainability officer at Tongwei, said that ESG is being incorporated across the company’s operations under a structured “3S” framework — Strategy, Stewardship, and Solution — aimed at driving long-term sustainable value.

Under this framework, Tongwei has established the “Together to Win” sustainability strategy, emphasising integrated action across strategic planning, governance structures, and operational implementation. Tongwei’s trophy cabinet of sustainability certifications “demonstrates global leadership in ESG performance”, according to Dr. Zhu.

Last year, the company was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal with a score of 78, ranking it in the top 3% of companies globally. “Tongwei became the first PV manufacturer to receive the EcoVadis Gold rating, demonstrating global leadership in ESG performance,” Dr. Zhu said. It also joined the RE100 initiative in 2023, pledging to power its operations entirely with renewable energy by 2030.

To further support its ESG commitments, Tongwei has received a series of international certifications recognising its efforts in supply chain transparency, lifecycle responsibility, and product quality. Dr. Zhu highlighted that the company was awarded the PV Supply Chain Traceability Management System Certificate by TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first manufacturer globally to pass the audit with all grades rated A or above, including modules, wafers, crystal pulling and polysilicon, setting a new benchmark in traceability and transparency.

In addition, at Intersolar Europe 2025, TÜV Rheinland awarded Tongwei the IEC TS 62994:2019 certificate for Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) risk assessment throughout the full lifecycle of its PV modules, reflecting its adherence to international standards in environmental and health impact management. Tongwei also obtained the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) certification from the United Kingdom, demonstrating compliance with IEC/EN 61215 testing standards and stringent manufacturing process controls.

At the other end of the value chain, Dr. Zhu explained that Tongwei pioneered the “Fishery+PV” integration model.

“A model that combines solar power generation with aquaculture—solar panels above, fish farming below,” Dr. Zhu said. “This approach balances ecological protection with green energy production, reducing emissions and improving land-use efficiency. As of 2024, Tongwei has built 56 integrated solar-fishery power plants across China, with a total installed capacity exceeding 4.67 GW.

“ESG remains embedded in every stage of Tongwei’s module business—from R&D and manufacturing to global partnerships—driving green development and shared responsibility,” Dr. Zhu concluded. “With customer value as the centre, agile service as the radius, and sustainability as the foundation, Tongwei is committed to forging ahead in the deep waters of the global PV industry.”

cell, module, polysilicon, sponsored, tongwei, wafer

Read Next

Liu Shuqi Tongwei CEO
Premium

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

May 23, 2025
Tongwei's CEO has told an annual shareholder meeting that next year will see a turning point in industry fortunes as obsolete capacity is phased out.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

May 19, 2025
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.
PV Price Watch 4

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

May 16, 2025
Polysilicon prices have continued to decline slightly this week in China, while polysilicon companies initiated contract signings for moderate volumes.
Solar manufacturer Gstar is adding 2GW of module capacity as part of the second phase of expansion at its Subic Bay, Philippines facility.

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

May 13, 2025
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Gstar Solar has started commercial production of modules at its solar cell and module plant in the Philippines.
REC_Silicon_production_plant_550

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

April 28, 2025
Beleaguered Norwegian silicon producer REC Silicon has received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder, Hanwha Corporation.
PV Price Watch 4
Premium

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

April 23, 2025
The latest polysilicon pricing report from the Silicon Industry Branch reveals a lukewarm spot market with modest price drops.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

Indonesian government ratifies plans for 42.6GW of renewable energy capacity

News

Meyer Burger on the edge following German cell production insolvency

News

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.