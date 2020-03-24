3SUN forced to close heterojunction plant in Sicily on wider shutdowns across Italy
An Enel spokesperson told PV Tech that the HJ plant had been fully operational until yesterday, with all health and safety measures required by the Covid-19 situation in place. Image: 3SUN
Italian utility, Enel has been forced to close its solar manufacturing operations via subsidiary, 3SUN, due to new Italian government directives on 22 March 2020, which included the closure of all non-essential production facilities across all Italian territories.
3SUN operates a heterojunction (HJ) solar cell and module assembly plant in Catania, Sicily with a capacity of approximately 250MW per annum.
An Enel spokesperson told PV Tech that the HJ plant had been fully operational until yesterday, with all health and safety measures required by the Covid-19 situation in place.
“However, due to the latest binding dispositions of the Italian Government issued on March 22nd [of] 2020, we have suspended production until April 5th,” the spokesperson told PV Tech.
