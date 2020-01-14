Aiko Solar targeting solar cell production capacity to reach 45GW by the end of 2022.

The company said that it planned to expand solar cell capacity from 9,200MW in 2019 to 22GW by the end of 2020. Image: Aiko Solar

Major merchant solar cell producer, Aiko Solar is planning to significantly expand solar cell production capacity through 2022.

The company said that it planned to expand solar cell capacity from 9,200MW in 2019 to 22GW by the end of 2020.

A further 10GW of expansions were planned for 2021, bringing total capacity to 32GW by the end of that year.

In 2022, solar cell capacity was planned to reach 45GW by the end of that year.

Aiko Solar also noted that it had achieved smooth production of the Tianjin Phase I and Yiwu Phase II cell capacity expansion projects from 2019, which included the ability to produce cells from the two largest available p-Type monocrystalline wafer sizes (166mm and 210mm) for high-efficiency applications.

Emphasis is also being placed on further expansion of R&D activities through the next few years as well as to strengthen its management and improve the level of intelligent manufacturing at all of its manufacturing plants.