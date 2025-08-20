Subscribe To Premium
CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

By Carrie Xiao
CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

PowerChina launches 60GW PV racking framework procurement tender

State-owned engineering and construction corporation PowerChina has released details of a tender to select prequalified suppliers for fixed PV racking hardware between 2025 and 2027.

According to the tender announcement, the total procurement volume for the tender stands at 60GW. The tender aims to identify the prequalified suppliers of PV fixed racking to PowerChina for the 2025-2027 period under a two-year framework agreement.

NameSpecificationPlanned procurement quantity (GW)
Fixed rackingHot-dip Galvanised24
Zinc-aluminum-magnesium36
Details of PowerChina’s racking tender. Note: The centralised procurement results for this year apply to domestic projects. They may be used as a reference for overseas projects.

The tender project is not divided into lots and implements a pre-qualification (shortlisting) scheme. Consortium bids will not be accepted.

Regarding bidder qualifications, PowerChina said bidders must provide proof of supply performance for fixed racking in PV projects, with a cumulative total shipment volume of no less than 1GW (or an equivalent weight of 35,000 tons) from 2022 to the bid deadline (based on the contract signing date). Additionally, at least five individual contracts within this performance must have an installed capacity of 100MW (or the equivalent to 3,500 tons) or more.

Aiko and LONGi shortlisted in module tender for Shanghai 650MW offshore PV project

On 15 August, the list of winning candidates was announced for the tender for procurement of PV module equipment and related services for the Shanghai Lingang 1# Offshore PV Project.

The first winning candidate is Zhejiang Aiko, with a bid price of RMB0.72/W (US$0.10). The second winning candidate is LONGi Green, with a bid price of RMB0.73/W.

This tender is for the procurement of PV modules, with a total quantity of approximately 1,009,840 pieces (qualified products) and a total capacity of about 650MWp. Mandatory requirements stipulate that the PV modules must be n-type monocrystalline, bi-facial, glass-glass modules with an anodised film aluminium alloy frame. The module dimensions must be 2382mm x 1134mm.

It is reported that the project is scheduled to be grid-connected by 15 June 2026 and complete full-capacity power generation by 30 July 2026.

QW Solar consortium wins RMB750 million PV EPC project

A consortium involving a subsidiary of heterojunction PV company QW Solar has won two major PV EPC contracts in Guizhou, with the total award amount exceeding RMB750 million.

According to the announcement on 16 August, Shandong Quanwei Electric Power Engineering, a subsidiary of QW Solar, in consortium with PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Design Institute, has won the EPC general contracting for two major PV projects in Puding County, Guizhou Province. The value of the contracts totals a little over RMB750 million yuan.

Both projects adopt a ‘PV + tea plantation’ model. Among them, the Shiban PV Project is planned to have a PV power generation system with an installed capacity of 100MW AC, with a proposed land area of 2,671.5 mu (including approximately 2,671.5 mu of tea plantation area).

The Hexie PV Project is planned to have an installed capacity of 100MW AC, with a proposed land area of 2,710.5 mu (including approximately 2,340 mu of tea plantation area).

