Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

News

Enphase signs US$50 million microinverter ITC safe harbour deal

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

News

Italy exceeds 40GW cumulative solar PV installations

News

Econergy starts operations at 87MW Oradea solar project in Romania

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
enphase 2023 financial results
Enphase said the deal would help secure the Investment Tax Credit for third-party owned systems. Image: Enphase Energy.

US microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has signed a safe harbour deal to secure residential solar tax credits, the second such deal the company has made this month.

The agreement will see Enphase supply US-made IQ8HC microinverters to a “leading solar and battery financing company”, which will offer third-party ownership (TPO) agreements to homeowners for residential solar and energy storage systems.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Enphase said the deal is expected to bring in around US$50 million in revenues.

Through safe harbour provisions, the deal will help those projects to secure the 30% 48E Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for solar deployments, which will end in July 2026 as per the Republican budget reconciliation bill that passed last month.

The company also said the deal would help projects secure the 10% domestic content bonus credit, which is available with the ITC if a project uses a sufficient quantity of US-made products.

Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy, said safe harbour agreements “are a critical tool for keeping solar projects on track despite changing policy landscapes.”

He continued: “These agreements allow developers and financiers to move forward with confidence, safeguard project economics, and accelerate clean energy deployment.”

The “One Big, Beautiful” reconciliation bill introduced tighter restrictions for companies and systems looking to qualify for clean energy tax credits.

The ITC and the Production Tax Credit (PTC) will be phased out from 4 July 2026. Projects that begin construction before that date will have four years to begin operations, and others will need to be operational by the end of 2027. This covers utility-scale and TPO residential systems.

However, the US Department of the Treasury recently announced new “start of construction” rules in response to an executive order from president Trump. Projects under 1.5MW in size – which will cover residential systems – can secure safe harbour by spending 5% of their estimated project cost and maintaining “continuous construction”.

Larger projects must demonstrate significant physical work in order to meet the threshold, and PV Tech covered the solar industry’s reactions to the new guidance earlier this week.

Enphase said it expects to expand its safe harbour pipeline in the coming months.

Earlier this month, market analyst firm Wood Mackenzie said that the US residential sector would see a short-term contraction thanks to the changing policy environment, but that it would sustain strong growth over the long term. The fact that TPO systems are still eligible for the 48E ITC is a “major upside” for the industry, Wood Mackenzie said, though the credit for customer-owned systems will be scrapped next year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
enphase energy, inverter, investment tax credit, micro inverter, solar pv, us

Read Next

Both the data centre and solar facility are slated to come online in 2027. Image: Silicon Ranch.

Silicon Ranch, Central Electric to build 100MW solar project for Meta

August 20, 2025
Silicon Ranch is building a 100MW solar plant in South Carolina that will supply power to Meta's first data centre in the state.
PowerChina solar

CHINA ROUND-UP: 60GW racking procurement; Aiko, LONGi shortlisted in offshore PV project; QW Solar offshoot in EPC win

August 20, 2025
A round-up of breaking solar industry news from China.
Image: Transgrid.

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

August 20, 2025
New South Wales, Australia's most coal-dependent state, will transition from 40% to 90% renewable energy by 2035, according to grid operator Transgrid's latest planning report.
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

August 19, 2025
Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries has signed two 880MW power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Indian states of Gujarat and Punjab.
The new solar PV plant is located nearby an operational project in the Clinton and Monroe counties in Michigan

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

August 19, 2025
Independent power producer Geronimo Power has started construction on a 125MW solar PV plant in the Midwest US state of Michigan.
BlueWave Solar announced a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre, a pioneer in floatovoltaics, for future projects in Massachusetts. Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land.

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

August 19, 2025
Specialist floating solar (FPV) developer Third Pillar Solar will examine the potential to develop 500MW of assets on Texas reservoirs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Transgrid: New South Wales’ energy transition now enters the next phase

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.