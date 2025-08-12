Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

News

Highland Materials leases former nuclear site for Tennessee polysilicon plant

News

AFSIA: Solar is the ‘ideal’ power source as Africa exceeds 20GW of operational capacity

News

Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

PVH launches solar trackers with movement range of two degrees

News

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

News

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

UVID is ‘particularly concerning’ for TOPCon cells – UNSW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ASL said New South Wales currently has more than 50GW of proposed generation plants in various development stages. Image: GRS Energy.

Australia’s New South Wales has increased its renewable energy targets to 16GW of new clean power generation by 2030 and 42GWh of long-duration energy storage (LDES) by 2034.

In its role as the New South Wales Consumer Trustee, AusEnergy Services Limited (ASL), formerly known as AEMO Services, has released revised targets for LDES and renewables in its 2025 Infrastructure Investment Objectives (IIO) Report and the inaugural NSW Generation Investment Outlook (NSW GIO).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Indeed, according to ASL, the original legislated minimums, which stood at 12GW for clean power and 28GWh for LDES, would result in excessive electricity prices as the state transitions away from coal-fired generation, with 10GW set to be retired by 2035.

As such, the group has increased the targets by 33% for clean power generation and 50% for LDES.

ASL CEO Nevenka Codevelle said these revised targets are a “call to action – for more energy infrastructure to be delivered, sooner.”

“What we’re finding now is that to maximise consumer benefits, we need to target a greater infrastructure build both before and after 2030,” Codevelle added.

More than 50GW of generation plants in development

New South Wales has made substantial progress toward its renewable energy objectives. ASL states that the total capacity of constructed or secured generation infrastructure represents approximately 76% of the 2030 minimum objective.

ASL adds that New South Wales currently has more than 50GW of proposed generation plants in various development stages, including 12.5GW of projects with secured development approval.

This indicates that sufficient capacity potential exists, but challenges remain in accelerating project timelines. The IIO report acknowledges that meeting the new, more ambitious targets will require “an unprecedented level of support and coordination to reduce lead times and fast-track the commissioning of new capacity.”

As previously reported by PV Tech, New South Wales topped the rankings for the most attractive state for clean energy and energy storage investment in Australia. The state dethroned its northern neighbour, Queensland, following its turbulent start to the year after the success of the Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland, under the leadership of David Crisafulli, in the 2024 election.

Despite this, advocacy and engagement platform Clean Energy Investor Group (CEIG) cited several barriers as holding back further investment in New South Wales.

These include inconsistent planning requirements and delays, slow and complex Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) access, and uncertain coal closure timelines, which foster uncertainty.

Solar and wind to reach equal capacity by 2030

According to the IIO report, which aims to guide the state’s energy transformation under the Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, large-scale solar PV and wind are expected to reach approximately 10GW of installed capacity each in New South Wales by 2030.

From 2030 to 2035, wind capacity is projected to double to approximately 20GW, while large-scale solar is projected to grow to approximately 13GW.

Although wind generation is set to scale dramatically in the next decade, the report notes that solar hybrid projects are gaining significant traction in the development pipeline. 

For example, the report emphasises recent tender results that show the increasing significance of solar hybrids, including over 1GW of solar hybrid projects awarded under the first tender of the Capacity Investment Scheme.

Meanwhile, to support the ambitious development pathway for LDES project in New South Wales, ASL has outlined a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) generation tender plan consisting of four 7,000GWh per annum tenders across 2026-27, followed by annual tenders amounting to 4,600GWh per annum each year from 2028.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will host the Battery Asset Management Summit Australia 2025 on 26-27 August in Sydney. You can get 20% off your ticket using the code ESN20 at checkout.

aemo services, ASL, australia, new south wales, power plant, pv power plants, renewables, solar pv

Read Next

Casa_dos_Ventos-Babilonia-Brazil_2025

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

August 12, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker will supply 1.5GW of its products to a Brazilian solar PV hybrid project portfolio.
the plant will generate over 64,000MWh of clean electricity annually. Image: Ministry of Finance and Economy, Government of Brunei Darussalam.

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

August 12, 2025
The Government of Brunei Darussalam has broken ground on the 30MW solar PV power plant in Kampong Belimbing, the country’s largest solar facility to date.
Located in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District, the plant will be equipped with technology designed for tropical and equatorial climates. Image: Raze Solar via Unsplash.

Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

August 12, 2025
The Government of Uganda has authorised EA Astrovolt to develop a 100MWp solar PV power plant, integrated with a 250MWh storage system.
A solar project in Germany.

Exus Renewables, MUFG close financing on 130MW Portugal PV plant

August 11, 2025
Spain-based renewable energy firm Exus Renewables has closed financing on a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal.
Image: Belectric

Belectric powers 96MW Germany PV plant, plans storage addition

August 11, 2025
German renewables engineering firm Belectric has begun operations at a 96MW solar PV project near its headquarters in the Kolitzheim area of Germany.
The funds will support the development of the Stor’Sun I and II hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Trou d’Eau Douce, situated in Mauritius' Flacq district. Image: Pascal Raczek - Qair

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

August 8, 2025
This week several solar developers have raised funds for projects around the world, including BRUC in Europe, Greenalia in the US, Qair in Mauritius and CREC in Philippines.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

News

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.