Balance of systems supplier Shoals sets terms for IPO
The Copper Mountain solar project in Nevada features BOS products from Shoals. Image: Sempra US Gas & Power.
Shoals Technologies Group, an electrical balance of systems (BOS) solutions provider for solar and storage projects, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Tennessee-based Shoals will issue 50 million shares of its Class A common stock, of which 10.5 million are offered by the company and 39.5 million by a parent entity of the firm controlled by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy as many as an additional 7.5 million shares.
The IPO price is expected to be priced between US$19 and US$20 per share. Shoals intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker SHLS.
The company said it will use net proceeds from the offering to purchase equity interests from its operating subsidiary and certain existing stockholders and for “general corporate purposes to support the growth of the business”.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunning managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and UBS Investment Bank are joint bookrunning managers, while Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Credit Suisse are bookrunners.
BOS components that Shoals provides include cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures and splice boxes. Its products are mainly sold to engineering, procurement and construction firms that build solar projects.
In its investment prospectus, Shoals said: “We believe that approximately 54% of the solar energy generation capacity installed in the US during the 12-month period ended September 30 2020 used at least one of our electrical BOS products.”
The company derives most of its revenues from selling ‘system solutions’, which are complete BOS systems that include several products. In 2019, 97% of the company’s revenues were from customers in the US, while 3% was from the rest of the world.
The prospectus also details the company’s estimated financial results for 2020, in which it saw revenues rise 21% year-on-year to between approximately US$174 million to US$176 million. Net income is expected to be up 32%, ranging from US$32 million to US$34.5 million.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
ONLINE
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
EDF Renewables completes two US projects totalling 309MWdc
-
Energy fund manager Glennmont Partners acquired by Nuveen
-
Norway's Aker Horizons acquires 75% stake in Mainstream Renewable Power
-
Home solar-storage systems to provide capacity, grid services in Hawaii
-
EDP Renewables enters 'fast moving' US distributed solar space with C2 Energy Capital acquisition
Comments