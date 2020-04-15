CATL and KSTAR partner for storage, integrated solar-plus-storage manufacturing facility
A ceremony celebrating the signing of the agreement between KSTAR and CATL. Image: KSTAR.
Energy storage manufacturing giant CATL has partnered with Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology to construct a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility Fujian, China.
The facility, which is being developed with an overall investment of US$150 million, is expected to have an initial output of 1GWh, manufacturing both lithium-ion battery packs and integrated products targeted at the solar-plus-storage sector.
It will comprise two factories based in the Xiapu Economic Development Zone, featuring two production lines for energy storage PCS equipment, two lines for charging lines and an additional line for battery pack assembly.
More than 600 new jobs are expected to be created as a result of the development, KSTAR and CATL said in a statement.
