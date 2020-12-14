GCL-Poly’s FBR polysilicon production capacity on target for end of 2020

GCL-Poly has set goals of reaching 30,000MT of FBR produced polysilicon by June 2021 and 54,000MT by the end of next-year. Image: GCL-Poly

Major polysilicon producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects to meet previously set targets of achieving 10,000MT production capacity of its Fluidized Bed Reactor granular polysilicon technology by the end of 2020.

The 10,000MT target was noted in first-half year financial results, which included production of around 2,500MT in the reporting period with the goal of achieving 6,000MT at the end of June, 2020.

GCL-Poly has set goals of reaching 30,000MT of FBR produced polysilicon by June 2021 and 54,000MT by the end of next-year at its manufacturing base in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, via its subsidiary, Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon.

It has taken almost five years for GCL-Poly to master the second generation FBR processes having acquired the technology from bankrupt SunEdison in 2016. The current production ramp has been very conservative to date, compared with major capacity ramps of the conventional Siemens polysilicon process by other producers in China.