Ibereolica seeks approval for 500MW project in Chile

Source: Flickr, Danielle Perreira

Spanish renewables company Ibereolica Renovables has submitted an environmental impact declaration for its 500MW Antofogasta Project in Chile.

The company wants permission to construct and operate two identical 250MWac plants, a 33/220kV substation and 220kV aerial transmission line in the Antofagasta region to the country's north.

The firm estimates that the project will require US$532 million in investment.

The Chilean government's environmental evaluation service is yet to respond to request, which was submitted online on 22 January by the Madrid-headquartered firm.

The project will be built in the same region as Ibereolica's 500MWac Maria Elena solar project, which has received its environmental permit according to the company website, and the 225MW Loa project (listed as "in development").

If approved, the 500MW venture will add to a growing fleet of utility-scale PV plants taking advantage of Chile's favourable irradiation levels.

Installed renewable capacity in Chile grew from 5.08GW in 2018 to 5.9GW in 2019, according to green energy body ACERA.

Clean energy covered 19.4% of the Latin American country's electricity generation last year, bringing the 20%-by-2025 government target within easy reach in 2020.

Ibereolica Renovables has 100MW of solar in operation and a further 50MW in development in Spain. It is also developing an 835MW project planned for the Bahia region of Brazil.