JinkoSolar inks 100MW Australia supply deal for Cheetah Plus modules

Image: JinkoSolar.

Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has confirmed a 100MW order with Australia-based distributor Blue Sun Group for its Cheetah Plus modules.

The modules are designed for the rooftop market, their advantageous size-to-power ratio meaning fewer modules need be deployed to achieve the desired system capacity.

Blue Sun Group said it was this characteristic that made the Cheetah Plus model attractive, giving the example of a 6.6kW rooftop system in which the deployment of Cheetah Plus modules would require only 18 rather than 20 standard 330W modules, saving on time and mounting infrastructure.

Blue Sun Group general manager Hao Wu said: “Despite the headwinds from the pandemic raging all over the world, Blue Sun Group is firmly confident in three things: the Australian solar industry, our strategic cooperation with Jinko Solar Australia, and our sub-distributor partners. Being a market leading company within the Australian solar industry, we will actively work together with JinkoSolar to contribute to the local solar industry.”

JinkoSolar ROA general manager Anita Li said: “JinkoSolar is the world leader in panel shipments, and this success comes in no small part from the efforts of our solid partners in the distribution and EPC sectors, such as Blue Sun Group and our phenomenal team of Aussie installers.”