JinkoSolar sets mono-PERC bifacial solar module efficiency improvements
JinkoSolar has set new conversion efficiency improvements for its P-type PERC and N-type ‘HOT’ bifacial solar modules that have been verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland. Image: PV TECH
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ member, JinkoSolar has set new conversion efficiency improvements for its P-type PERC and N-type ‘HOT’ bifacial solar modules that have been verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland.
JinkoSolar reported that its N-type mono HOT bifacial solar module had achieved conversion efficiencies of 22.49% as verified by TÜV Rheinland. A P-type mono PERC module also set a new performance record with a conversion efficiency of 21.82%.
Both modules were said to benefit from a number of new and refined technologies, which included newly developed ARC and advanced metallization technologies for its N-type module, without providing further details.
The N-type module also deployed a new tiling ribbon (TR) for the N-type module, which eliminated any inter-cell gap, ensuring high-efficiency and high-reliability, according to the company. JinkoSolar has already introduced TR to certain modules already in production.
The N-type module also deployed a new tiling ribbon (TR) for the N-type module, which eliminated any inter-cell gap, ensuring high-efficiency and high-reliability, according to the company. JinkoSolar has already introduced TR to certain modules already in production. Image: JinkoSolar
With the PV industry migration to larger and higher purity P-Type and N-Type mono wafers, slightly higher efficiency gains at the cell and module are possible. JinkoSolar did not disclose wafer and module sizes tested by TÜV Rheinland.
Dr. Jin Hao, Vice President of JinkoSolar said, "We are committed to providing high-quality modules that will efficiently and reliably operate under the toughest conditions. This new world record will pave the way for a new round of technological and industry upgrades in module efficiency with JinkoSolar leading the way. Going forward, we will accelerate the application of the latest and most advanced technologies to the mass production of our solar products which will drive an increase in cost-effectiveness and promote grid parity on a global scale."
PV CellTech
PV CellTech 2020 features invited presentations from CTOs from the leading multi-GW cell producers to the industry today, providing a full understanding of high-efficiency capex plans for 2020-2023, migration plans to n-type cell structures, plans to implement larger wafer formats, and what the 10-GW cell fabs of the future will look like.
Also read...
-
AST adding new software solutions for solar cell production yield optimization
-
Aiko Solar targeting solar cell production capacity to reach 45GW by the end of 2022
-
LONGi signs 3-year monocrystalline wafer supply deal worth US$1.5 billion
-
Largest n-type mono bifacial PV power plant nears completion
-
Panasonic reinstates Tesla designated solar panel product warranties
Comments