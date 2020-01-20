JinkoSolar sets mono-PERC bifacial solar module efficiency improvements

JinkoSolar has set new conversion efficiency improvements for its P-type PERC and N-type ‘HOT’ bifacial solar modules that have been verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland. Image: PV TECH

Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ member, JinkoSolar has set new conversion efficiency improvements for its P-type PERC and N-type ‘HOT’ bifacial solar modules that have been verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland.

JinkoSolar reported that its N-type mono HOT bifacial solar module had achieved conversion efficiencies of 22.49% as verified by TÜV Rheinland. A P-type mono PERC module also set a new performance record with a conversion efficiency of 21.82%.

Both modules were said to benefit from a number of new and refined technologies, which included newly developed ARC and advanced metallization technologies for its N-type module, without providing further details.



The N-type module also deployed a new tiling ribbon (TR) for the N-type module, which eliminated any inter-cell gap, ensuring high-efficiency and high-reliability, according to the company. JinkoSolar has already introduced TR to certain modules already in production.

Image: JinkoSolar

With the PV industry migration to larger and higher purity P-Type and N-Type mono wafers, slightly higher efficiency gains at the cell and module are possible. JinkoSolar did not disclose wafer and module sizes tested by TÜV Rheinland.

Dr. Jin Hao, Vice President of JinkoSolar said, "We are committed to providing high-quality modules that will efficiently and reliably operate under the toughest conditions. This new world record will pave the way for a new round of technological and industry upgrades in module efficiency with JinkoSolar leading the way. Going forward, we will accelerate the application of the latest and most advanced technologies to the mass production of our solar products which will drive an increase in cost-effectiveness and promote grid parity on a global scale."