Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Manufacturing, Modules, New Technology, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News

FTC Solar launches tracker for extreme wind conditions

News

The copper standard: could new cell manufacturing processes replace silver?

Features, Interviews

India exceeds 100GW of domestic solar module manufacturing capacity

News

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

News

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A third of reused solar modules could contribute 24GW of energy anually in Australia. Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have agreed to develop a national solar PV module reuse and recycling scheme.

During a meeting of the Energy and Climate Change Ministerial Council in Sydney last week, the respective energy ministers agreed to develop a national mandated scheme to prevent solar modules from ending up in landfills and instead direct them towards remanufacture or recycling.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

New South Wales, which has earned praise across Australia’s renewables industry for developing a battery regulation legislation, will lead preliminary work on a regulatory impact statement with other jurisdictions.

According to the New South Wales government, the draft aims to assist the federal government in evaluating options for a national mandatory product stewardship scheme that could stimulate a national recycling and reuse sector for solar panels and their batteries.

Commenting on the proposed national solar module reuse and recycling scheme, Penny Sharpe, the New South Wales minister for energy and the environment, believes a unified approach will help tackle one of the biggest challenges facing Australia’s renewables industry.

“This work builds on the momentum of our nation-leading reform on batteries, and the new legislation already in place in New South Wales to enable a mandatory product stewardship scheme – ensuring suppliers take responsibility for the safe design, recycling and disposal of their products,” Sharpe added.

Australia’s Smart Energy Council estimates that around one-third of solar PV modules could be re-used instead of being thrown away. This could contribute up to 24GW of energy by 2040.

Solar module recycling in Australia

Given Australia’s strong solar credentials and anticipated growth in the coming years and decades, it is crucial to establish module recycling facilities across the country. This will help maintain a circular economy and safeguard against the shortage of rare materials, such as copper and silver.

Indeed, highlighting the extent of the issue, Potentia Energy, a joint venture co-owned by Enel Green Power and INPEX Renewable Energy Australia, revealed that around 1.4 million solar PV modules will reach their end-of-life in 2025 across Australia, highlighting the urgency for recycling initiatives. Potentia Energy is the new name of Enel Green Power Australia, following a rebrand at the end of 2024.

Annual solar module waste volumes in Australia are predicted to nearly double over the next five years, increasing from 59,340 tonnes in 2025 to 91,165 tonnes by 2030. The most significant rise in waste is expected to occur in metropolitan areas due to domestic use.

Additionally, volumes are anticipated to grow in regional areas as large-scale solar facilities begin to contribute to waste starting after 2030.

These issues have been further highlighted by Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, who exclusively told PV Tech Premium last year that if Australia installed around 1TW of solar modules in around 25 years, to keep the assets running, the nation would need to recycle around 40GW of modules each year.

Should the country be less ambitious and install 500GW, Petterson added that 20GW of modules will still need recycling each year.

The topic was also explored in a PV Tech Premium article released in early 2024. Here, it was highlighted that although previous forecasts had predicted that solar PV waste would not appear in Australia until after 2030, the problem had become “more immediate than previously anticipated”, with waste volumes emerging in the next two to three years, particularly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

Queensland stepped up its efforts to recycle solar PV modules in 2024 via a scheme expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills. Launched in partnership with Australia’s Smart Energy Council, the Solar Panel Stewardship programme was introduced with six solar module collection sites across the state.

The ongoing issues surrounding solar waste management have also led to several notable deals being signed recently. For instance, Australia-based solar PV recycling company ElecSome has signed partnerships with Potentia Energy and INPEX Renewable Energy Australia, as well as Australian energy major AGL Energy, to tackle solar module recycling.

australia, new south wales, pv modules, pv power plants, recycling, reuse, solar pv

Read Next

The HumeLink project in Australia.

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

August 15, 2025
Australia’s transmission line infrastructure project HumeLink is now open for connection to solar, wind, and energy storage facilities.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

August 15, 2025
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has signed a deal to buy US-made polysilicon and wafers from ceramics and glass producer Corning.
Gentari Renewables owns the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project. Image: Ingeteam.

Gentari breaks ground on 243MWp DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 15, 2025
Gentari Renewables has broken ground on its 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia.
A SolMicroGrid project completed with Chick Fil-A.
Premium

SolMicroGrid launches energy-as-a-service partner program for developers and EPCs

August 14, 2025
SolMicroGrid has launched an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partner program for project developers, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Goldbeck Solar's plant in Sunera, Germany. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

August 14, 2025
Germany’s federal energy network has awarded 2,271MW of PV capacity in its latest auction for ground-mounted and non-building solar projects.
Issued on August 11, the tender will close on 19 September 2025. Image: Den Harrson via Unsplash.

Eskom opens tender for 291MW of PV in South Africa

August 14, 2025
South Africa’s state-owned energy utility, Eskom, has issued a request for proposals for 291MW of solar capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

The copper standard: could new cell manufacturing processes replace silver?

Features, Interviews

India exceeds 100GW of domestic solar module manufacturing capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.