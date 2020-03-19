LONGi Solar starts volume panel production at 5GW plant in Taizhou

The newly commissioned facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China produced the first Hi-MO 4 module on 16 March 2020. Image: LONGi Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, LONGi Solar has started volume production at its latest 5GW highly automated module assembly plant to produce its HI-MO 1 modules using large area 166mm x 166mm (M6) wafers.

He Jiangtao, General Manager of LONGi Solar Technology in Jiangsu said, "The production line at our new 5GW module facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province is currently at the highest level in the PV industry, and the per capita output of the facility will also be at the forefront of the industry in the future. According to our estimates, its efficiency will ultimately increase by about 35%, which both ensures product quality and accelerates the production capacity of our M6 (166mm) wafer modules."

LONGi had launched its Hi-MO 4 module in 2019 and continued performance upgrades have resulted in outputs of up to 450Wp, with a conversion efficiency of 20.7%.

Cumulative order intake for Hi-MO 4 modules were said to have exceeded 10GW with more than 2GW having already been delivered to global customers.

According to LONGi’s production plans in 2020, the 166mm mono module types are expected to exceed 20GW in capacity.