LONGi Solar starts volume panel production at 5GW plant in Taizhou
The newly commissioned facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China produced the first Hi-MO 4 module on 16 March 2020. Image: LONGi Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, LONGi Solar has started volume production at its latest 5GW highly automated module assembly plant to produce its HI-MO 1 modules using large area 166mm x 166mm (M6) wafers.
The newly commissioned facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China produced the first Hi-MO 4 module on 16 March 2020.
He Jiangtao, General Manager of LONGi Solar Technology in Jiangsu said, "The production line at our new 5GW module facility in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province is currently at the highest level in the PV industry, and the per capita output of the facility will also be at the forefront of the industry in the future. According to our estimates, its efficiency will ultimately increase by about 35%, which both ensures product quality and accelerates the production capacity of our M6 (166mm) wafer modules."
LONGi had launched its Hi-MO 4 module in 2019 and continued performance upgrades have resulted in outputs of up to 450Wp, with a conversion efficiency of 20.7%.
Cumulative order intake for Hi-MO 4 modules were said to have exceeded 10GW with more than 2GW having already been delivered to global customers.
According to LONGi’s production plans in 2020, the 166mm mono module types are expected to exceed 20GW in capacity.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
China solar exports fall over 57% month-on-month in February 2020
-
Jiangsu Akcome in raise for 1.32GW second phase of integrated heterojunction plant
-
Beijing Jingneng plots 5GW wind-solar-hydrogen-storage hub in Inner Mongolia
-
Wacker guides further losses for polysilicon division in 2020
-
EnBW to build 187MW solar power plant in Brandenburg to operate for 40 years
Comments