PODCAST: Major movements in US solar and greener-than-ever grids
Image: Andy Beecroft.
June 2020’s episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to listen to, and it’s jam packed with insight and discussion around a flurry of activity in the US and Europe.
While the US has seen new solar and storage commitments and financing deals in recent weeks, Solar Media’s Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also uncover the driving factors behind the UK’s greener-than-ever grid and behind the meter technologies.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
Solar & Storage Finance USA
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!
Also read...
-
Hawaii reveals full winner list of ‘largest renewable tender’ in state’s history
-
SPower adds to top table team with new COO
-
Equipment, labour constraints stymie Indian solar as Q2 set to be slower yet
-
Vivint Solar raises US$545m to boost liquidity amid talk of Q2 slowdown
-
8minute bags US$225m financing facility to pursue 18GW solar, storage pipeline
Comments