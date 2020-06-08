More in News, Power Plants, Storage, Grids, Markets & Finance, Companies, Europe, Americas

PODCAST: Major movements in US solar and greener-than-ever grids

Image: Andy Beecroft.

June 2020’s episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to listen to, and it’s jam packed with insight and discussion around a flurry of activity in the US and Europe.

While the US has seen new solar and storage commitments and financing deals in recent weeks, Solar Media’s Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also uncover the driving factors behind the UK’s greener-than-ever grid and behind the meter technologies.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Tags: podcast, solar media, us, utility solar, hawaii, duke energy, 8minute, uk, grids, decarbonisation, pandemic

