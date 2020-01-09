PV ModuleTech 2019 video: DuPont’s Rajaram Pai
Image credit: Solar Media
Last year’s PV ModuleTech show in Penang opened once more a window into how manufacturers, and the developers they supply to, are navigating the rapid pace of innovation in the module making industry. The launch of the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings as the event got underway placed the spotlight on the financial and industrial health of the world’s top module manufacturers.
On the sidelines of the Malaysia show, PV Tech caught up with Rajaram Pai, business leader of DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) South Asia and Marketing Manager of DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials (PVAM). We quizzed him over the trends dominating conference floor discussions, from bifacial's real potential beyond the hype to module manufacturing markets-to-watch and the module technologies set to dominate 2020.
See here for more information on the agenda, speakers and debate themes of last year's PV ModuleTech, held in Penang on 22-23 October 2019
PV ModuleTech's 2020 edition is due to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 6-7 October 2020. Follow this link to secure your tickets.
Also this year, DuPont will be amongst the speakers of the PV CellTech conference in Penang, Malaysia on 10-11 March 2020. See here for more information on how to attend.
PV CellTech
PV CellTech is a truly unique event attended by all of the world’s top cell manufacturers, equipment and material suppliers to shape the PV cell technology roadmap. Join us to learn from and network with the PV industry’s leaders.
Also read...
-
AST bags volume order for high-efficiency PERC solar cell measurement systems
-
Trade spats, China’s slump and auction lows: Solar’s top stories of 2019 (part two)
-
PV Tech Power 21 now available to download
-
Lightsource BP to deploy gigawatts of bifacial panels in cross-continent pipeline push
-
Bifacial wins another fighting chance as judge halts Trump’s crackdown
Comments