Solarium to build 1GW module assembly plant in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Invenergy breaks ground on 240MW Ohio solar PV plant

Solarium to build 1GW module assembly plant in India

More technologies, more trust: Changing PPA priorities in Europe

Navigating US module procurement in uncertain times

LONGi launches 700W+ HIBC module at SNEC 2025

​​SNEC 2025 takeaways: 800W+ modules, N-type diversification, perovskite tandem gains momentum​

Neoen Australia begins commissioning 440MW solar PV plant in New South Wales

25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

‘India is the answer’

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

The facility is expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. Image: Solarium Energy via LinkedIn.
Indian solar developer Solarium Green Energy has planned to build a 1GW module manufacturing plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat.  

With an estimated project capital expenditure of around INR700 million (US$8.4 million), plus the necessary working capital, the funding will be raised through a mix of debt and equity in a 3:1 ratio. The module assembly plant is expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

The facility will produce crystalline silicon solar PV modules, incorporating advanced technologies like TOPCon, half-cut, and bifacial cells with fully automated systems to enhance efficiency. It will rely on imported equipment such as tabber-stringers, laminators, and sun simulators to ensure high-quality and efficient module output. 

The company, specialising in rooftop solar projects, said it is building a module assembly plant to reduce cost fluctuations, speed up project timelines, strengthen supply chain reliability, and boost profit margins.

According to Solarium, this move is part of its backwards integration plan to gain better control over critical components in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, where solar modules typically account for 50% to 60% of the total project cost. The company also plans to build mounting structures – which represent about 10% of the project cost, according to Solarium – at its facility in the state of Gujarat. 

Ankit Garg, managing director of Solarium, said that the company aims to fully backwards integrate its operations to strengthen its supply chain and boost profitability. He explained that at 85% capacity utilisation, the new plant could generate over INR10 billion in revenue through module sales. For in-house use of these modules, the company expects to improve project gross margins by 5%-8% by cutting third-party markups. 

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the state-wise installed capacity of renewable power as of May 2025 shows that Gujarat has an installed capacity of 20GW.

LONGi presented its newest HIBC module with a module efficiency of 25.9%

LONGi launches 700W+ HIBC module at SNEC 2025

June 13, 2025
Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has launched a new Hybrid Interdigitated Back-Contact (HIBC) module during SNEC 2025, held in Shanghai, China.
For countries who wish to wean away from China – India is the answer. Image: Vinay Rustagi via LinkedIn
Premium

‘India is the answer’

June 12, 2025
PV Talk: Vinay Rustagi, director of Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies, discusses the company’s upstream manufacturing plans and why he believes India can become a counterweight to Chinese PV hegemony.
The modules will be manufactured at Waaree's Brookshire, Texas facility and are slated for delivery in 2026. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

June 12, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas will supply 599MW of solar modules supply agreement to an undisclosed US-based independent power producer (IPP).
The organisations will use an energy system model (SEM) established by SEforALL, along with open access tools for cost optimisation. Credit: NTPC

NTPC, SEforALL partner to mobilise investment, technology and energy transformation

June 12, 2025
Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), an independent organization, hosted by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has partnered with Indian government-owned electricity generator the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).
RETC_Lab_testing_equip_masked

Performance improves and ‘red flags’ decrease in RETC solar module testing

June 11, 2025
Lab-tested solar module performance has improved over the last year, according to data from US-based technical advisory firm RETC.
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.

Jakson Green secures 1GWp O&M project in India

June 10, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Jakson Green has secured 1GWp operation and maintenance (O&M) project for four projects across India.

