Sonnedix acquires 74.7MW Eliantus portfolio in Spain
The deal brings Sonnedix’s Spanish portfolio to a capacity of 330.7MWp.
Independent power producer Sonnedix has bought a 74.7MW portfolio of PV plants in Spain from private equity investor JZ International (JZI) and Elliott Advisors (UK).
Eliantus consists of 22 ground-mounted plants that have been operational since between 2008 and 2013. The deal brings Sonnedix’s Spanish portfolio to a capacity of 330.7MWp.
“Under these unprecedented times, it is with agreements like this that we deliver on our long-term commitment with the Spanish market," said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix.
Launched in July 2017, Eliantus Energy is a vehicle established by JZI and Elliott Advisors with a joint equity commitment of €100 million.
JZI managing partner Miguel Rueda said: “This transaction, under the present circumstances, demonstrates the strong long-term fundamentals and the commitment of reputable institutional investors to the PV sector in Spain.”
Sonnedix has more than 1GW of photovoltaic power plants in operation as well as several hundred MW under development.
Last month, the IPP and French financier Natixis closed senior financing facilities to bring forward up to 100MWp of solar in Chile.
What is the impact of Tiger PRO modules on the LCOE of utility scale projects?
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ supplier, JinkoSolar has teamed with experts from TÜV NORD and Soltec to provide as usual a technically driven PV Tech ‘TechTalk’ series webinar to further understand the Tiger PRO modules impact on LCOE metrics. Register free now.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Pan-European solar rooftop programme proposed by European Parliament Committee
-
Encavis bolsters position in French solar market with minority shares grab
-
New laws eye ‘massive’ deployment of renewables in Spain
-
Inverter failure and auction prevalence pressuring solar O&M costs, report finds
-
Indiana utility to replace coal with solar-plus-storage, Wood bags Virginia EPC deals
Comments