Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

News

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

News

Ember: ASEAN grid investments could unlock 24GW of new solar capacity

News

InterContinental Energy to deploy ‘breakthrough’ green hydrogen tech in Western Australia

News

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

News

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EnergyRe is developing eight utility-scale PV projects between 60MW and 75MW capacity in South Carolina. Image: Unsplash

Technology giant Google will purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.

The projects are being developed by New York-based renewables developer energyRe and mark the second collaboration between the two companies. Details of the development timeline or the specific projects under contract have not been revealed. According to its website, energyRe is developing eight utility-scale PV projects between 60MW and 75MW capacity in South Carolina.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Head of data centre energy at Google, Amanda Peterson Corio, said that the RECs would “help power our data centres and the broader economic growth of South Carolina.”

RECs are financial commitments to buy credits equivalent to renewable energy capacity, rather than a concrete power purchase agreement to buy the power itself.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that global electricity demand from data centres would more than double by 2030, driven predominantly by AI data centres. The cluster of big tech companies in the US, through entities like Google, Meta and Amazon, will see US data centre demand grow by up to 130% by the end of the decade, the IEA said, second only to growth in China.

The same tech companies are the largest corporate buyers of solar PV capacity in the US, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Google ranked third at the end of Q1 2024 with over 2.4GW of PV capacity investments, behind fellow tech leviathans Amazon and Meta.

These companies have quite strong decarbonisation targets (Google aims to decarbonise its “operations and value chain” by 2030) and are simultaneously expanding data centre capacity, which requires ever greater electricity supply.

Google has signed several multi-hundred-megawatt financing and energy purchase deals in recent months. In January, it signed a 724MW PPA with Leeward Renewables for PV capacity in Oklahoma and financed an 800MW PV project in Illinois last August with Swift Current Energy.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
energyre, finance, google, pv power plants, renewable energy certificate, solar pv, south carolina, us

Read Next

The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker.

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

May 16, 2025
Array Technologies has unveiled its latest tracker, designed for use in regions prone to high wind speeds and significant hailstorms.
Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

May 15, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.
Two executives at Canadian Solar and LONGi spoke at an event in China about the state of the solar industry

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

May 15, 2025
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar recorded a slight increase in module shipments and endured losses in Q1 amid 'geopolitical complexities.'
The six projects, grouped into the Belinchón and Brazatortas clusters, are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

May 14, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has secured €146.6 million ($164 million) in funding to develop a solar PV portfolio totalling 237 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. 
A Solarcycle facility in Georgia.

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

May 14, 2025
Solarcycle has signed a recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy to use its recycling system for 'many' of the latter’s products.
Image: Baywa r.e

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

May 14, 2025
US energy officials have found unexplained communication equipment inside some Chinese-made inverter devices.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.