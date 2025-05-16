Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

Juniper will deploy these inverters across key solar project sites in the western states of Maharashtra (Chappalgaon, Karanja, and Jalkot) and Rajasthan (Fatehgarh and Bhadla). The partnership aims to support Juniper’s strategy of achieving 10GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

“This 835MW partnership with Juniper Green Energy is a testament to the trust in Sungrow’s innovations and our ability to deliver at scale,” said Sunil Badesra, country head for Sungrow India.

“By integrating our advanced inverter solutions across strategic solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, we are not only enhancing grid stability and energy efficiency but also paving the way for India’s green energy vision,” added Badesra.

Recently, the Gurgaon, Haryana-headquartered renewables developer commissioned a 100MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply power to Bhutan. This marked Juniper’s first merchant solar plant with the aim to diversify Bhutan’s energy mix, which has long relied on hydropower and electricity imports from India.

In December 2024, the company signed a 1GW module supply deal with US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar. The two-year agreement will see First Solar supply its Series 7 FT1 thin-film modules for Juniper’s projects in the western states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The modules will come from First Solar’s 3.3GW manufacturing facility in India, inaugurated in January 2024.

Established in 2010, Juniper Green Energy operates seven solar projects in India, generating a total capacity of 1.03GW.