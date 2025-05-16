Subscribe To Premium
Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

Italian court partially repeals decree on suitable areas, agriPV ban

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

Ember: ASEAN grid investments could unlock 24GW of new solar capacity

InterContinental Energy to deploy ‘breakthrough’ green hydrogen tech in Western Australia

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

A Juniper Green Energy project.
The partnership aims to support Juniper’s strategy of achieving 10GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. Image: Juniper Green Energy.

Chinese inverter provider Sungrow has signed a supply agreement with Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy to provide 835MW of its inverters. 

As per the agreement, Sungrow will supply its SG320HX-20 (300kW) string inverters and SG4400UD-20 (4.4MW) central inverters to the Indian IPP. According to Sungrow, its SG320HX-20 string inverters offer up to 99% efficiency and include power tracking features for consistent output in varying conditions. While its SG4400UD-20 central inverters maintain full power performance in temperatures as high as 51°C. 

Juniper will deploy these inverters across key solar project sites in the western states of Maharashtra (Chappalgaon, Karanja, and Jalkot) and Rajasthan (Fatehgarh and Bhadla). The partnership aims to support Juniper’s strategy of achieving 10GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. 

“This 835MW partnership with Juniper Green Energy is a testament to the trust in Sungrow’s innovations and our ability to deliver at scale,” said Sunil Badesra, country head for Sungrow India. 

“By integrating our advanced inverter solutions across strategic solar projects in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, we are not only enhancing grid stability and energy efficiency but also paving the way for India’s green energy vision,” added Badesra. 

Recently, the Gurgaon, Haryana-headquartered renewables developer commissioned a 100MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply power to Bhutan. This marked Juniper’s first merchant solar plant with the aim to diversify Bhutan’s energy mix, which has long relied on hydropower and electricity imports from India. 

In December 2024, the company signed a 1GW module supply deal with US cadmium telluride thin-film module manufacturer First Solar. The two-year agreement will see First Solar supply its Series 7 FT1 thin-film modules for Juniper’s projects in the western states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The modules will come from First Solar’s 3.3GW manufacturing facility in India, inaugurated in January 2024. 

Established in 2010, Juniper Green Energy operates seven solar projects in India, generating a total capacity of 1.03GW. 

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
PV Price Watch 4

PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

May 16, 2025
Polysilicon prices have continued to decline slightly this week in China, while polysilicon companies initiated contract signings for moderate volumes.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

May 16, 2025
Google will purchase renewable energy certificates from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

May 15, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.
Two executives at Canadian Solar and LONGi spoke at an event in China about the state of the solar industry

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

May 15, 2025
Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar recorded a slight increase in module shipments and endured losses in Q1 amid 'geopolitical complexities.'
The signing agreement for Redsolar's Nigerian investment.

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

May 15, 2025
GCL Tech has received an environmental accreditation for a manufacturing facility, while Redsolar and CMEC-GL have announced new projects.
The six projects, grouped into the Belinchón and Brazatortas clusters, are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

May 14, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has secured €146.6 million ($164 million) in funding to develop a solar PV portfolio totalling 237 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. 

