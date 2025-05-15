Subscribe To Premium
Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the 2.3GW Khavda Solar park in Gujarat. 

With this agreement, Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project has increased to over 700MW, as the firm agreed to supply 393.9MW of TOPCon modules to the project in June 2024. In last year’s supply agreement, Vikram Solar said it would supply its 580Wp n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels to the solar park.

The solar manufacturer did not disclose which technology will be provided for this latest supply agreement, however the modules are scheduled for delivery in the fiscal year of 2025-26.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director of Vikram Solar, said: “We are thrilled to secure this order, which reinforces the strong and enduring relationship between Vikram Solar and GIPCL. The Khavda project represents more than just scale – it symbolises a collective push toward energy security and sustainability. With this order, we are contributing to one of the most important renewable energy projects in India.” 

Several Indian companies are contributing to the 2,375MW Khavda project in Gujarat’s Great Rann of Kutch, owned by GSECL, which is expected to be fully operational by December 2026. In March 2024, Adani Green Energy announced the commissioning of 1GW of solar capacity at the site. Additionally, the company had secured a US$1.36 billion debt facility in December to finance 2.1GW of solar development at Khavda. 

Currently preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), Vikram Solar is expanding outside India through a joint venture with Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co. to establish a vertically integrated solar manufacturing operation in the US.

The partnership aims to invest up to US$1.5 billion in two phases, starting with a US$250 million module assembly plant in Colorado, which was expected to begin operations in 2024 with 2GW annual nameplate capacity. A second-phase plant for cells, ingots, and wafers – set to launch in 2025 in the southern US – will add another 4GW of annual nameplate capacity.

gujarat, india, khavda renewables plant, khavda solar plant, module supply agreement, pv modules, pv power plants, vikram solar

