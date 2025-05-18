Subscribe To Premium
Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

By George Heynes
PV Price Watch: High inventory levels persist as Chinese polysilicon and wafer prices fall again

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

Italian court partially repeals decree on suitable areas, agriPV ban

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

Ember: ASEAN grid investments could unlock 24GW of new solar capacity

InterContinental Energy to deploy ‘breakthrough’ green hydrogen tech in Western Australia

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

The solar-plus-storage site will feature around 230,000 solar PV modules. Image: Elgin Energy.

Developer Elgin Energy has secured grid connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) for a 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria.

The 150MW Elaine solar-plus-storage project, situated in the Central Highlands region of Victoria, will include a 125MW/250MWh 2-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) and be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Elgin revealed it has received the 5.3.4A letter for the solar-plus-storage site from AEMO’s, which grants the approval of performance standards and the System Strength Impact Assessment, as outlined in Clause 5.3.4A of the organisation’s National Electricity Rules.

Tim Averill, managing director at Elgin Energy, revealed that the project is one of the largest hybrid renewable energy facilities in its portfolio.

“Elaine is one of our largest hybrid developments to date and reflects our long-term commitment to delivering clean, stable and scalable renewable energy solutions,” Averill said.

The developer has stated that the project will feature approximately 230,000 solar PV modules. This setup will be part of a fully integrated solution that includes the Hybrid Power Plant Manager from the German manufacturer SMA, along with Sunny Central PV inverters and Sunny Central Storage grid-forming battery inverters.

John Alexander, vice-president of large-scale and projects at SMA Australia, said the project will provide “critical network services for a secure and resilient energy future.”

Indeed, the project aims to mitigate system strength charges, provide synthetic inertia, fast frequency response, and other essential grid services, enhancing the stability and resilience of the electricity network as Australia increases its renewable energy integration.

Construction on the Elaine solar-plus-storage project is expected to begin sometime next year, with a targeted commercial operations date of 2027.

Earlier this year, the Victoria government selected Elgin Energy’s 330MW Barwon Solar Farm to have its development approval fast-tracked.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

