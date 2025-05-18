Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

Elgin revealed it has received the 5.3.4A letter for the solar-plus-storage site from AEMO’s, which grants the approval of performance standards and the System Strength Impact Assessment, as outlined in Clause 5.3.4A of the organisation’s National Electricity Rules.

Tim Averill, managing director at Elgin Energy, revealed that the project is one of the largest hybrid renewable energy facilities in its portfolio.

“Elaine is one of our largest hybrid developments to date and reflects our long-term commitment to delivering clean, stable and scalable renewable energy solutions,” Averill said.

The developer has stated that the project will feature approximately 230,000 solar PV modules. This setup will be part of a fully integrated solution that includes the Hybrid Power Plant Manager from the German manufacturer SMA, along with Sunny Central PV inverters and Sunny Central Storage grid-forming battery inverters.

John Alexander, vice-president of large-scale and projects at SMA Australia, said the project will provide “critical network services for a secure and resilient energy future.”

Indeed, the project aims to mitigate system strength charges, provide synthetic inertia, fast frequency response, and other essential grid services, enhancing the stability and resilience of the electricity network as Australia increases its renewable energy integration.

Construction on the Elaine solar-plus-storage project is expected to begin sometime next year, with a targeted commercial operations date of 2027.

Earlier this year, the Victoria government selected Elgin Energy’s 330MW Barwon Solar Farm to have its development approval fast-tracked.

