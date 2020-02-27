Trina embraces ‘new era’ of solar with launch of 500Wp Duomax series

Image: Trina Solar.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Trina Solar has formally launched its next generation bifacial Duomax modules, claiming they see the manufacturer embrace a “new era” of solar PV.

The Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules were unveiled alongside the Tallmax V back sheet and are based on 210mm silicon wafers and mono-PERC cells, both of which are indicative of wider trends for photovoltaic technology.

Trina said that early estimates show that compared to more conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the Duomax V can reduce balance-of-system costs by between 6 – 8%, and the LCOE of projects by 3 – 4%.

The firm is to start formally accepting orders for the module in Q2 2020 prior to establishing mass production Q3. Production capacity of the Duomax V is expected to exceed 5GW by the end of 2020.

Trina disclosed last month that it had started producing PV modules using the 210mm wafers – the largest size technically possible today – to produce 500Wp+ modules. Such modules also incorporate other innovations such as half-cut or multi-cut cells and multi-busbar technologies to reach greater capacities.

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president at Trina Solar, said that the company had considered how the module can be matched with existing systems and technologies at the design stage.

“Thanks to Trina Solar's experience in tracking systems, integrated solution and ground power station projects, we explored and solved the potential challenges that could arise in the practical application of the system early in the research and development stage, and fully tapped the potential of the product. I believe our new modules will bring the photovoltaic market to the next stage,” he said.

In an exclusive interview with PV Tech published last week, Rongfang said that the 210mm wafer will become known as an industry-leading technology in the coming years, backing the new Duomax module to achieve exponential growth from next year and beyond.

