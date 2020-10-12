Discover our upstream and downstream technical journals
Subscription Options

More in News, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Europe, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Trina Solar’s large area ‘Vertex’ module receives IEC certification

The Vertex modules (600Wp & 550Wp) use 210mm x 210mm half-cut cells and high-density cell interconnection and its currently ramping to volume production. Image: Trina Solar

The Vertex modules (600Wp & 550Wp) use 210mm x 210mm half-cut cells and high-density cell interconnection and its currently ramping to volume production. Image: Trina Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has received IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certification for its 600W+ high-power, large-area ‘Vertex’ series PV modules from TÜV Rheinland, making it the first p-type mono-PERC module with power ratings above 600Wp to gain standard IEC certification.

The Vertex modules (600Wp & 550Wp) use 210mm x 210mm half-cut cells and high-density cell interconnection, and are currently ramping to volume production. 

Zou Chicheng, vice president of solar services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said: "Ultra-high-power modules mean that the current is further increased. To eliminate the impact of high current is a huge challenge for manufacturers, and it also puts forward higher requirements for the capabilities of third-party certification agencies. Trina Solar's Vertex 600W+ modules have passed TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive rigorous test and successfully passed IEC certifications, becoming the industry's first 600W PV module certified by a third-party organisation.”

Trina Solar also noted that the Vertex dual glass version also meet Class A of the IEC 61730 standard for fire protection. 

Tags: trina solar, c-si manufacturing, pv modules, monocrystalline wafer, perc, pv power plants, tuv rheinland, iec

Solar Media Events
PV ModuleTech

PV ModuleTech

Mar 10 - Mar 12, 2021

Penang, Malaysia (also available virtually)

Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run as a live event in Penang for delegates able to attend and will also welcome virtual delegates via streamed content and online networking.

Find out more

Solar Media Events
PV CellTech

PV CellTech

Oct 27 - Oct 29, 2020

Virtual Event

Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather (virtually, due to COVID-19) for 3 days to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.

Find out more

Also read...

Comments