Trina Solar’s large area ‘Vertex’ module receives IEC certification
The Vertex modules (600Wp & 550Wp) use 210mm x 210mm half-cut cells and high-density cell interconnection and its currently ramping to volume production. Image: Trina Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has received IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certification for its 600W+ high-power, large-area ‘Vertex’ series PV modules from TÜV Rheinland, making it the first p-type mono-PERC module with power ratings above 600Wp to gain standard IEC certification.
The Vertex modules (600Wp & 550Wp) use 210mm x 210mm half-cut cells and high-density cell interconnection, and are currently ramping to volume production.
Zou Chicheng, vice president of solar services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said: "Ultra-high-power modules mean that the current is further increased. To eliminate the impact of high current is a huge challenge for manufacturers, and it also puts forward higher requirements for the capabilities of third-party certification agencies. Trina Solar's Vertex 600W+ modules have passed TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive rigorous test and successfully passed IEC certifications, becoming the industry's first 600W PV module certified by a third-party organisation.”
Trina Solar also noted that the Vertex dual glass version also meet Class A of the IEC 61730 standard for fire protection.
