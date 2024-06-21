NextEra Energy breaks ground on 310MW solar PV plant in Texas

US power company NextEra Energy Resources has begun construction of a 310MW solar PV plant in Texas, US.
The output of the INEOS Hickerson Solar project will be entirely offered to INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, aiming to cover the net purchased electricity load for all 14 of INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA’s manufacturing, fractionation and storage facilities in the US.
With an annual power production capacity of 730GWh, the solar PV plant will be built by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. It will also own and operate the solar PV plant after construction. Commercial operation of the project is expected to begin by December 2025.
Earlier this month, NextEra Energy and Entergy announced plans to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage projects as part of a five-year joint development agreement. While the companies did not specify where the projects will be built, and when they expect to commission the projects, both boast significant renewable power portfolios in the US. Entergy, for instance, has a portfolio of 14 operating solar projects in the US, with a combined capacity of 585MW, alongside two solar-plus-storage projects in operation with a capacity of 101MW.